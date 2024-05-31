The Argentine coach of Uruguay will not be on the bench during their friendly match against Costa Rica.

Marcelo Bielsa is one of the biggest stories in Uruguayan soccer. The 68-year-old Argentine manager is pushing for a youth movement in Uruguay, leading to players like Fernando Muslera and Edinson Cavani stepping aside to allow a new generation of stars to emerge.

So far, Bielsa’s record is 6-2-2, with his biggest highlight being defeating Brazil and Argentina in the same week in World Cup qualifying.

As Bielsa prepares for the Copa America, Uruguay will play a friendly match with all local players against Costa Rica in San Jose. Bielsa will not be coaching the team in the match.

Why is Marcelo Bielsa Not Coaching Uruguay?

Bielsa is staying behind to prepare for the upcoming Copa America. Under his supervision, Diego Perez will coach Uruguay. Perez, a legendary Uruguayan international, participated in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups and won a Copa America with La Celeste.

Perez is now the U-20 coach and will be in charge of the team that will field a player from Uruguay's amateur interior league, striker Walter Gonzalez of Juventud Soriano known as "one of the great figures of interior football".