Where to watch Costa Rica vs Uruguay for FREE in the USA: 2024 international friendly game

There is little time left before the start of one the most prestigious continental tournaments for national teams: the Copa America 2024. Among the contenders vying for the title are Uruguay, considered one of the main candidates. The Uruguayan team, boasting a rejuvenated squad featuring several promising young talents, harbors ambitions of clinching the championship.

In this upcoming international friendly, they will square off against Costa Rica, a team that recently secured qualification through a tough series against Honduras. Eager to make the most of the opportunity to participate in a high-caliber tournament like the Copa America, Costa Rica aims to showcase its prowess on the international stage.

When will the Costa Rica vs Uruguay match be played?

The Uruguay vs. Costa Rica international friendly match is scheduled for this Friday, May 31st, at 10:00 PM (ET).

Costa Rica vs Uruguay: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Uruguay vs Costa Rica in the USA

