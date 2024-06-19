Argentina will be looking to defend their title at the 2024 Copa America in the US, but many will probably wonder why Paulo Dybala is nowhere to be seen.

Argentina arrive in the 2024 Copa America with high aspirations, aiming to go back-to-back after emerging victorious in Brazil three years ago. But unfortunately, Paulo Dybala will once again have to watch from home.

The AS Roma star, who was not called up in 2021, has been snubbed from the Argentina roster in 2024. Just like in the previous edition, Dybala is not playing in this year’s Copa America due to a tactical decision by coach Lionel Scaloni.

The former Juventus playmaker never had much playing time on the international stage, and that didn’t change when Scaloni took over in 2018. Unfortunately, Argentina have always had too many options at Dybala’s position, and his style of play never seemed to fit next to Lionel Messi, who also operates as an attacking midfielder behind the forwards.

Argentina coach addresses Paulo Dybala’s Copa America snub

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Copa America, Scaloni admitted leaving Dybala out was a tough decision, but one he deemed necessary for the best of the national team.

Paulo Dybala of Argentia reacts during a training session of Argentina national team at Lionel Messi Training Camp on November 14, 2023 in Ezeiza, Argentina.

“Not just him. When you leave a player out, especially in the conditions we had to do, it is always difficult. We have a special affection for him but we always say that the team comes first,” Scaloni said. “Given the circumstances in the positions, especially in which we had some problems. We know what he gave us. There are decisions and we left Dybala out with all the pain in the world.”

Dybala with no room at the Argentine national team

While Messi’s presence already gives little room for Dybala in the lineup, Scaloni has many other alternatives that make Paulo’s presence a challenging task. When Messi is not on the pitch, Argentina usually play with three midfielders and two wingers along with a striker.

The middle of the park is usually occupied by the likes of Rodrigo de Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, or Enzo Fernandez. Up front, Scaloni can count on Messi, Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, Nicolas Gonzalez, and now Valentin Carboni.

In the end, Argentina can only go out to the field with 11 players, and even though there’s space for 26 on the Copa America squad, the coach felt Dybala wouldn’t get many opportunities to step in.