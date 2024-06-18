Can you believe the 48th edition of Copa America is already just around the corner? Rest assured, you’ve landed in the right place for a well-rounded guide on the tournament. This premier international men’s soccer championship will feature teams from all across the Americas. They’ll be competing in an exhilarating display of soccer talent and national pride.

Basic Info

The Copa America brings together sixteen elite teams from across Northern, Southern, and Central America, and the Caribbean. These nations will come together on the pitch and compete in a dynamic round-robin format.

As the third most-watched soccer tournament globally, following the FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship, Copa America 2024 promises excitement with powerhouse teams like Uruguay and Argentina, both boasting 15 titles each. This year’s championship is set to be thrilling.

Copa America Teams and Standings Explained

The 2024 Copa America will feature 16 teams, including the 10 national teams from CONMEBOL and six teams from CONCACAF. The 10 CONMEBOL teams are:

Argentina Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Ecuador Paraguay Peru Uruguay Venezuela

Group A :

Argentina

Peru

Canada

Chile

Group B:

Ecuador

Mexico

Jamaica

Venezuela

Group C:

USA

Panama

Bolivia

Uruguay

Group D:

Brazil

Colombia

Costa Rica

Paraguay

Group Phase Structure

Copa America is composed of four groups with four teams in each. These teams will play each other once, which means each team will play three matches during the group stage. From there, the top two teams advance to the quarter-finals where the tournament becomes a knockout.

Teams in the group phase earn points based on their performance in each match. They will earn 3 points for a win, 1 point for a draw and 0 points for a loss. The teams are ranked within their groups based on the total points accumulated.

Advancement to Knockout Stage

The top two teams from each group advance to the knockout stage of the tournament. This stage includes the quarter-finals, semi-finals, third-place playoff and the final. Here, the competition intensifies as teams face off for the championship.

Copa America Games and Match Schedules

The Copa America 2024 schedule kicks off with World Cup and defending Copa America champions Argentina in Group A facing Canada on June 20 at at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia. The rest of Group A schedule is as follows:

June 20, 2024: Argentina vs. Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

June 21, 2024: Peru vs. Chile at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

June 25, 2024: Chile vs. Argentina at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

June 25, 2024: Peru vs. Canada at Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, KS

June 29, 2024: Argentina vs. Peru at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL

June 29, 2024: Canada vs. Chile at Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL

Group B starts with Mexico vs Jamaica at NRG Stadium, Houston, TX on June 22, Group B remaining games are:

June 22, 2024: Ecuador vs. Venezuela at Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

June 26, 2024: Venezuela vs. Mexico at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

June 26, 2024: Ecuador vs. Jamaica at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

June 30, 2024: Mexico vs. Ecuador at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

June 30, 2024: Jamaica vs. Venezuela at Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX

Group C has hosts the USA playing against Bolivia in Dallas at the AT&T Stadium on June 23. The group C matches can be found below:

June 23, 2024: Uruguay vs. Panama at TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

June 27, 2024: USA vs. Panama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

June 27, 2024: Uruguay vs. Bolivia at Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

July 1, 2024: USA vs. Uruguay at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

July 1, 2024: Panama vs. Bolivia at DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Group D is the final group of the Copa America and it begins with Brazil against Costa Rica on June 24. See below to see the rest of the games for Group D:

June 24, 2024: Colombia vs. Paraguay at NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

June 28, 2024: Paraguay vs. Brazil at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

June 28, 2024: Colombia vs. Costa Rica at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

July 2, 2024: Brazil vs. Colombia at Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

July 2, 2024: Costa Rica vs. Paraguay at Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX

Copa America News

This year’s Copa America tournament promises thrilling matches and top-tier performances, with notable highlights already making headlines.

Lionel Messi’s participation is one for eager eyes. After leading Argentina to victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2021 Copa America, he is set to compete in the 2024 tournament. Fans are eager to see if he can lead Argentina to another triumph.

For more on the latest news, announcements, and developments related to Copa America 2024, visit our dedicated News page. Stay updated with live updates, detailed match reports, and exclusive insights to ensure you don’t miss any moment of the action.

Most valuable players this year

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly the main man of the Copa America as he looks to add more silverware to his illustrious career. The Argentine maestro will be looking to add another cup to his magical career.

Luis Diaz will be a threat for all teams that face Colombia. The Liverpool winger is not just tricky but electrifying, and has the potential to trouble any defense he faces. His relentless attacking style makes him one of the most exciting players in the tournament.

Uruguay’s strike force of Darwin Nunez and Luis Suarez are a huge presence for their country.

Finally, USA’s superstar Christian Pulisic will have the weight on his shoulders as hosts look to impress in front of their home crowd.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will host Copa America 2024?

The hosts of the Copa America is the USA.

Who is favored in the Copa America 2024?

Favourites for the Copa America are World Cup and defending Copa America champions Argentina. Other chances in the tournament are Brazil, Uruguay, Colombia and the USA.

Is Copa America every 4 years?

Yes, the Copa America is every 4 years.