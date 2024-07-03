Argentina's title defense will be at stake when Lionel Messi and company play Ecuador in the 2024 Copa America quarterfinals. Here, find out how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

The 2024 Copa America group stage is behind us, and now it’s time for the most exciting part of the competition. The quarterfinals will bring us an exciting clash between Argentina and Ecuador in Houston, with the first ticket to the semifinals on the line. ViX Premium will bring this exciting inaugural game to you for just $4.99 in the US!

Watch Argentina vs Ecuador live in the USA on ViX Premium

The defending Copa America champions head into this game in high spirits, having won all three group stage games as Lionel Scaloni’s men aim to go back-to-back. Lionel Messi missed the last match though, so all eyes are on the Inter Miami star as his presence in Argentina‘s starting eleven remains uncertain.

La Tri, on the other hand, have a point to prove after leaving much to be desired in the group stage. Ecuador seem to have regressed under Felix Sanchez Bas, but they still managed to make it to this round. Will they pull off a shock and knock out the reigning champs?

When will the Argentina vs Ecuador match be played?

Argentina and Ecuador will face each other in the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa America quarterfinals on Thursday, July 4, at 9:00 PM (ET) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Argentina vs Ecuador: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Argentina vs Ecuador in the USA

The 2024 Copa America quarterfinals between Argentina and Ecuador is definitely a can’t-miss fixture for the soccer community. Subscribe to ViX Premium and enjoy this must-watch game in the US with plans starting at only $4.99!

With the 2026 World Cup in sight, the 2024 Copa America is the competition to watch in the USA this summer, with the best teams and players on the continent taking center stage until July 14. ViX Premium has rights to broadcast all 32 Copa America 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the quarterfinal between Argentina and Ecuador.

Other broadcasting options: Fubo, Fox Network, TUDN USA, and Univision.