Even though ratings and popularity are down, baseball is still king when it comes to securing a big payday. Here, we let you know about the highest-paid MLB players.

You can say whatever you want to say about baseball. Robert Manfred has killed MLB; the game has become less exciting, it can't compete with the NBA or the NFL, the league will disappear in 10 years, yadda, yadda, yadda.

As much as people like to complain about today's status of the best baseball tournament on Earth — and rightfully so, I do believe Manfred is a killer of joy — baseball continues to be king when it comes to securing a big payday.

We continue to see some of the most lucrative deals year in and year out, with stars making last season's payday look like spare change. At least, that's how Justin Verlander and Aaron Judge made us all feel. That's why today, we'll take a look at MLB's highest earners for 2023.

The Highest-Paid MLB Players

3. Aaron Judge - $40M Per Year

The Aaron Judge saga is finally over. The reigning AL MVP will stay with the New York Yankees for the next nine years at $360 million. He bet on himself last season, and it's sure to say he hit the jackpot.

While it's unlikely that he'll hit 60+ homers per year going forward, Judge has earned every single penny of this new deal. He's become the heart and soul of the organization, and now Brian Cashman needs to surround him with more talent.

2. Justin Verlander - $43.3M Per Year

Justin Verlander is fresh off an impressive AL Cy Young campaign. The fact that he had one of the best seasons of his career at his age and coming off Tommy John surgery only makes that more impressive.

The New York Mets, however, took a major chance by signing such a veteran player after enduring a massive workload last season. Hopefully, he'll stay healthy and won't underperform in the playoffs as per usual.

1. Max Scherzer - $43.3M Per Year

As you may see by now, the New York Mets aren't afraid of breaking the bank to secure aging hurlers. They made it clear by making Max Scherzer the highest-paid MLB player on a per-year basis last season.

Scherzer is one of the greatest, most dominant aces on Earth, and he's been like that for more than a decade now. However, Steve Cohen still needs to do some more work to put an end to his team's World Series drought.

Other Notable Players:

Giancarlo Stanton's Contract: 13 years, $325M, $25M per year.

Gerrit Cole's Contract: 9 years, $324M, $36M per year.

Mike Trout's Contract: 12 years, $426.5M, $35.5M per year.

Bryce Harper's Contract: 13 years, $330M, $25.38M per year.