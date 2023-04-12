A really scary moment happened today at Progressive Field. MLB umpire Larry Vanover was hit with a thrown ball during the New York Yankees - Cleveland Guardians game and he had to be hospitalized for it.

The 2023 MLB season started more than a week ago and all the teams are trying to begin it in the right way. Both the Guardians and the Yankees did it pretty well, si their matchups were really interesting for fans.

In the first game of the series, Cleveland won with a 3-2 score. New York took revenge in the second match with a crushing 2-11. In their last contest, the Yankees took the victory back home with a close 3-4 score.

MLB umpire hospitalized after getting hit by a thrown ball in the Yankees-Guardians game

Accidents happen in every sport. Being hit with a ball is one of the most painful things in baseball, and unfortunately, it happened to an umpire today at Progressive Field.

In the fifth inning of the game between Yankees and Guardians, a relay throw from Cleveland's second baseman Andres Gimenez hit second base umpire Larry Vanover in the head.

He immediately fell to the ground but recovered to try to finish the play. Umpire Chris Guccione told reporters that Vanover was unaware he had been hit by a baseball, but then he had to go to the hospital to undergo tests.

In the play, it can be seen that Vanover took a slight step forward at the exact moment Gimenez was throwing the ball. Here's the video of it: