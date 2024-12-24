While the Alabama Crimson Tide still has a game ahead this year in the NCAAF, they are slowly starting to plan for the upcoming season. In anticipation of is, Kalen DeBoer is enjoying the arrival of an important piece to the defense for what lies ahead.

Who will ultimately don the colors of Bama next year is none other than cornerback Zyan Gibson. The talented player turned down offers from Auburn, Tennessee, and Miami, choosing instead to play under coach DeBoer‘s leadership.

In statements published on On3.com, Gibson expressed that the team in Tuscaloosa is where he will truly be able to showcase his best version: “Development,” Gibson said. “Can they get me to the next level and having fun.”

Michael, Zyan’s father, also made it clear that they chose the best option for their son: “I really enjoy the process with Alabama,” the elder Gibson said. “Meeting the new staff and stuff like that they’re really transparent with us and built a great relationship. Especially myself and the GM Courtney Morgan. He’s been really hands on with this process with Zyan and myself and Zyan’s mom. We’re just really enjoying being around them and they welcome us with open arms every time we’re on a visit.”

Gibson joins a strong, traditional team that is preparing for a potential restructuring with the key departure of Jalen Milroe to the NFL.

DeBoer also adds talent to his offense

Little by little, the Crimson Tide are building for what’s ahead, and DeBoer is starting to shape his team for the upcoming season. In addition to Gibson’s arrival on defense, the coach has the luxury of adding a talented player to the offensive side of the ball.

The wide receiver Isaiah Horton decided to enter the transfer portal and, starting next season, will become a new player for Bama, coming from the Miami Hurricanes. Horton was expected to be the number one at his position in Miami, but next year he will fall behind freshman sensation Ryan Williams, prompting him to make the decision to seek a new opportunity.

In this way, Alabama secures one of the top wide receivers in the NCAAF and aims to go even further than they did this season.

