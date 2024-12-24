NFL News: Mike McCarthy makes a final statement about his future in the Jerry Jones' Cowboys

The continuity of Mike McCarthy in the Dallas Cowboys is one of the most debated topics in the 2024 NFL season. After Jerry Jones‘ statements on the subject, the head coach of the America’s Team has made it clear what his opinion is when it comes to talking about his future.

McCarthy’s contract at the front of the Cowboys expires at the end of the current campaign, so a final decision will be made in the next few days. With the season in play, the issue has become increasingly controversial and names have even been mentioned as possible replacements for the Dallas head coach.

Yesterday Jerry Jones confirmed when he will make a decision on McCarthy’s future. “All I can say is what a good job, how good a job he’s doing. I don’t have thoughts that I would share as to anything about what we do after we’re through playing this year. We’ll decide after that,” Jones declared to the Associated Press. Today, the Cowboys head coach sent his response to those comments.

McCarthy’s final statement on his future with the Cowboys

“I do believe in time and place, and this is not the time or the place for me to speak about my continuity. Really, my focus is more about the staff. Their concern is higher for me, because change is something that happens in our league all the time. It’s part of this industry. And I understand it,” McCarthy declared to ESPN, reflecting on the possibility of remaining head coach of the Cowboys next season.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

“I am at a different point in my life. I’m more focused on them, and I know that the best way to help everybody is to take care of what’s in front of us. And that’s why I think it benefits everybody for me just to stay on course,” McCarthy sentenced.

What are the Cowboys’ last two games in the 2024 NFL regular season?

The Cowboys are out of playoff contention for the current season and hope to complete the schedule when they face the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. According to Jones, after these two games the Dallas organization will make a decision on McCarthy’s future.