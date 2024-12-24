Earlier this year, the Arizona Cardinals drafted Marvin Harrison Jr. to become the top target for Kyler Murray. Unfortunately, their connection has not been as strong as expected, and the quarterback has openly acknowledged it.

Kyler Murray’s time with the Cardinals has not lived up to expectations. Drafted as the 1st overall pick in 2019, he was brought in with hopes of leading the team to success. However, his tenure has been far from stellar.

Murray has only led the NFC West club to the playoffs once, and as time passes, it seems more difficult for him to achieve the success that the franchise had hoped for.

Kyler Murray acknowledges connection struggles with Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Cardinals showed their faith in Murray by giving him a lucrative contract extension before the 2022 season. However, injuries have plagued him, and his performance has not met the high expectations set for him.

After missing most of 2022 and 2023, Murray entered the 2024 season fully healthy. With that in mind, the team drafted a top-tier wide receiver in Marvin Harrison Jr. to give him an added weapon.

Marvin Harrison Jr. was touted as a generational talent, but so far his connection with Kyler Murray has been lacking. After 15 games, Harrison has only posted 51 receptions for 726 yards and seven touchdowns, a far cry from expectations.

Kyler Murray has taken responsibility for the lack of chemistry, stating that both he and Harrison can improve and play better together.

Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up prior to playing the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 13, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

“We’ve got to get better, we’ve got to get better,” Murray said. “It’s not where he wants it to be, it’s not where I want it to be. It’s not where the team needs it to be. Again, I haven’t lost any confidence. I’m excited for these next two weeks.”

What’s next for Kyler Murray’s future with the Cardinals?

The Cardinals are committed to Kyler Murray for the long haul. In 2022, they gave him a 5-year, $230 million contract extension, placing him among the top-10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the league.

Though Murray’s 2024 season has been underwhelming, he is expected to remain with the team for several more years. However, the 2025 season could be critical in determining how long he will stay with the franchise.

