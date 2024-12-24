Victor Wembanyama sends honest message to the San Antonio Spurs about his mistakes in NBA

Victor Wembanyama entered the NBA last season amidst considerable hype. His stellar performances in Europe had already turned heads, and his debut with the San Antonio Spurs has not only met but surpassed expectations. Now, a year and a half into his NBA journey, he is demonstrating a relentless drive for self-improvement.

“Every day there’s a lot of self-awareness that’s needed,” Wembanyama shared after the Spurs’ 111-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. “The Spurs are helping me as much as they can and they’re guiding me the best way they can. But at the end of the day, I’m on the court, and I make the right choices and I make the wrong choices.”

Despite the loss at Wells Fargo Center, Wemby’s performance was a highlight. He led San Antonio with 26 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists. However, his contributions couldn’t hold off the 76ers, who capitalized on strong games from Tyrese Maxey and Paul George.

Proving his relentless pursuit of excellence, Wembanyama explained: “A lot of self awareness is needed, a lot of humility, to be able to re-watch those moments in games where either you struggled or you played bad. It’s as simple as that.”

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs is defended by Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter of the game at American Airlines Center on October 24, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Wembanyama’s 2024-25 season so far

The Spurs have faced challenges this season, sitting at a 15-14 record and ranked 9th in the Western Conference. Despite the team’s inconsistencies, Victor Wembanyama has remained a beacon of stability.

He leads the team in scoring and rebounding, averaging 24.8 points per game—15th in the league—and 9.9 rebounds per game, ranking 19th overall. His scoring average is significantly higher than teammates Devin Vassell (16.1) and Jeremy Sochan (14.8), while his rebounding outpaces Sochan’s 8.3 per game.

Wembanyama’s historic start to an NBA career

At just 20 years old, Wembanyama has already left a significant mark on the NBA. In his rookie season, he claimed both the Rookie of the Year and Blocks Leader titles. Additionally, he made history as the first rookie ever named to the All-Defensive First Team.

His accolades have continued into the current season. Recently, Wembanyama was named the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week for the first time, further solidifying his place as one of the league’s most promising talents.

