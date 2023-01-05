Rafael Devers just got one of the biggest contracts in MLB history with the Red Sox. Read here to find out how long the third baseman will stay in Boston and which are the numbers in the agreement.

At 26-years old, Rafael Devers is one of the best third basemen in MLB. Since his debut with the Red Sox in 2017, the pride of Sanchez in the Dominican Republic has become a cornerstone for the franchise. It's impossible to forget his amazing role in the last World Series title won by Boston in 2018.

Last season, Rafael Devers posted again solid numbers for the Red Sox. 27 home runs, 88 RBI and a .295 batting average. He was named to the 2022 All Star Game. However, Boston had a terrible season collectively finishing in last place of the AL East and Devers was on the verge of free agency.

Though the stats were there for Rafael Devers, many people believed the Red Sox would let him go away just as it happened with other great players such as Mookie Betts (Dodgers)or Xander Bogaerts (San Diego Padres). Nevertheless, in order to fight back with rivals such as the Yankees or the Astros, Boston have given the Domincan star one of the biggest contracts in MLB history.

Rafael Devers contract: What will be his salary with the Boston Red Sox?

Rafael Devers signed an 11-year, $331 million contract extension to stay with the Boston Red Sox. It's the biggest amount of guaranteed money given by the franchise in their entire history. So, Devers will stay with the team until 2033 in the largest deal ever for a third baseman in MLB.

Without considering Carlos Correa and his situation with the Mets, Rafael Devers’ contract is the sixth largest in MLB history behind Mookie Betts (Dodgers), Mike Trout (Angels), Aaron Judge (Yankees ), Francisco Lindor (Mets) and Fernando Tatis Jr (Padres).