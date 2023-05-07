Baltimore Orioles take on Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in Georgia for the 2023 MLB regular season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves meet in the 2023 MLB regular season. This game will take place at Truist Park in Georgia. The home team has a solid record and they want to keep winning games. Here is all the detailed information about this MLB game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Baltimore Orioles vs Atlanta Braves online free in the US on Fubo]

The Braves lost the first game at home 4-9 but the worst part was that that loss meant the end of a small winning streak of three consecutive games. The second game of the series was a 5-4 victory.

The Orioles have one last chance to win the series, they also have a strong winning record of 22-11-0 and before this series against the Braves they won one against the Royals 2-1.

When will Baltimore Orioles vs Atlanta Braves be played?

Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves play for the 2023 MLB regular season on Sunday, May 7 at Truist Park in Georgia. This game will be tough for both teams, the work from the bullpen will be the key to win.

Baltimore Orioles vs Atlanta Braves: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:35 AM

CT: 10:35 AM

MT: 9:35 AM

PT: 8:35 AM

How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs Atlanta Braves in the US

This game for the 2023 MLB regular season, Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves at the Truist Park in Georgia on Sunday, May 7, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NBC.