San Francisco Giants take on New York Mets at Oracle Park in San Francisco for the 2023 MLB regular season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Watch San Francisco Giants vs New York Mets online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

San Francisco Giants and New York Mets meet in the 2023 MLB regular season. This game will take place at Oracle Park in San Francisco. Visitors are enjoying their on the road tour. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 MLB game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch San Francisco Giants vs New York Mets online free in the US on Fubo]

The Giants have only one win in the last five games, they won a game against the Marlins 5-2 as part of the only win during that series. Now they have two straight losses against the Mets.

The Mets won the first two games of this long series, technically the series is tied with the recent victory over the Giants 7-0. The first game ended 9-4.

When will San Francisco Giants vs New York Mets be played?

San Francisco Giants and New York Mets play for the 2023 MLB regular season on Saturday, April 22 at Oracle Park in San Francisco. The visitors are likely to sweep the home team.

San Francisco Giants vs New York Mets: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:05 PM

CT: 3:05 PM

MT: 2:05 PM

PT: 1:05 PM

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs New York Mets in the US

This game for the 2023 MLB regular season, San Francisco Giants and New York Mets at the Oracle Park in San Francisco on Saturday, April 22, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX.