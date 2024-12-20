NFL News: Tua Tagovailoa faces potential new weakness in Dolphins' O-line for game against 49ers

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins are gearing up to face the San Francisco 49ers at home in what will be one of their final three regular-season games. However, the team may face a significant setback with the potential absence of star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who is currently listed as doubtful.

Waddle, one of Tagovailoa’s top targets this season, has been a starter in 14 games, amassing 4085 receiving yards. While his touchdown production in 2024 has been underwhelming—he’s scored just twice, with his most recent touchdown coming in a 34-15 home victory against the Patriots—his presence has been critical for Dolphins’ offense.

The Dolphins’ offensive line has faced multiple challenges this season, and Tagovailoa will need all available weapons to improve the team’s slim playoff chances. If Waddle is unable to play, River Cracraft is expected to step up alongside Tyreek Hill and Malik Washington to bolster the receiving corps.

Additional Support for McDaniel’s Offense

Should Waddle be unavailable, the Dolphins may also rely on players from the practice squad, including Erik Ezukanma, Isaiah McKenzie, and Tarik Black. There’s still no word on when DuBose might return to action, leaving the team’s depth at wide receiver thin.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) holds his hands behind his back as if he is handcuffed as wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) unlocks them after Waddle scores in the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024.

Dolphins’ Remaining Schedule

After hosting the 49ers, Miami will head to Huntington Bank Field to face the Cleveland Browns, followed by a trip to MetLife Stadium for their final regular-season game against the New York Jets.

