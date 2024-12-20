Anthony Davis reveals what the Lakers missed most about LeBron James during his absence

The Los Angeles Lakers picked up a strong 113-100 win over the Sacramento Kings in a standout performance for JJ Redick’s squad. With LeBron James back in the lineup, the Lakers displayed significant improvements on both ends of the floor. Anthony Davis shared his thoughts on what the team missed the most during James’ brief time away.

James missed the game against Portland, which the Lakers managed to win without him, but the team faltered in a lackluster showing against the Timberwolves. Since his return, the Lakers have secured back-to-back victories, showcasing marked improvements on both offense and defense.

After the win, Davis emphasized the leadership void created by James’ absence. “His voice is what we missed the two games that he was out — on both ends of the floor,” Davis said.

“I mean, he’s a natural-born leader when it comes to the game, and when it’s time where it might seem chaotic, he’s able to kind of take control and just get us into something, and we try to execute as good as possible,” he added.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers interacts with Anthony Davis #3 prior to the start of the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. (David Berding/Getty Images)

The Lakers’ defensive effort stood out, highlighted by Davis’ monster performance with 20 rebounds, three steals, six blocks, and 21 points alongside four assists. James contributed a well-rounded game, posting 19 points, six rebounds, and seven assists. Austin Reaves led all Lakers scorers with 25 points.

Davis on his defensive dominance

Davis has been a steady force for the Lakers this NBA season, even during some of the team’s tougher losses. Against the Kings, he played like a Defensive Player of the Year candidate and humbly explained his approach.

“I just tried to do my part. Like we’ve talked about, everybody just starring in their role,” Davis said. “Shots weren’t really falling, so I just tried to make up for it on the defensive end with rebounding and protecting the rim. I didn’t know I had six blocks and 20 rebounds, but I just wanted to do my part in this win tonight.”

‘Playing desperate’ fuels defensive improvements

Davis credited the Lakers’ recent defensive improvements to the team’s sense of urgency, which he described as “playing desperate.” “I talked about it yesterday after practice. We’re covering each other, playing real hard on defense, we’re talking,” Davis said. “We’re playing desperate, especially on the defensive end.”

He also noted the value of recent practice sessions in tightening up defensive schemes. “We’ve had some practice days to kind of go over some things that were kind of hurting us on the defensive end, and we had time to clean it up. Now it’s just translating to the court during real games,” Davis added.