NFL News: Super Bowl contenders Bills and Josh Allen could face several absences for game vs Patriots

The Buffalo Bills have shown that they are serious Super Bowl contenders and are looking to end the Kansas City Chiefs’ hegemony. The team, led by star Josh Allen, will need to keep their players in shape if they are to remain in the running for the 2024 NFL Championship. Several of them are likely to be out for the upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

There is no doubt that the Bills are going to fight all the way to the playoffs. Allen is an MVP candidate and a key cog in the operation of the only team to beat the Chiefs this year. An 11-3 record seems to be enough of a sign that Buffalo will go far.

But beyond the regular season’s positive streaks, the playoffs can come down to the details on the road to the Super Bowl. Every player matters. And with three weeks left in the postseason, the Bills have several players in doubt.

Who are Allen’s teammates who are doubtful to play against the Patriots?

The players who could be out against the Patriots are none other than safety Damar Hamlin, cornerback Rasul Douglas, wide receiver Curtis Samuel, linebacker Matt Milano, safety Taylor Rapp, linebacker Dorian Williams, and linebacker Baylon Spector, who are all listed as questionable for Allen’s Bills Week 16 game.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott during pregame warmups before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, December 8, 2024, in Inglewood, California.

The list was confirmed by Buffalo franchise head coach Sean McDermott at Friday’s press conference. It should be noted that the Bills have not ruled anyone out for Sunday’s game against the Patriots, but the long list of questionable players suggests that many members of the roster are not fully healthy.

When and where will the Bills face the Patriots?

The Bills host the Patriots at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, December 22, in one of the final regular-season games for a Buffalo franchise that leads the AFC East, is assured of a playoff berth and is beginning to think about winning a Super Bowl.