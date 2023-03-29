Anthony Volpe is a new hope for the Yankees in their quest to win the World Series. Check out more about him including his age, height, nationality and parents.

Anthony Volpe is the latest big name in town for the New York Yankees. One of the greatest franchises in sports history is still looking for their first championship since 2009. Though the Bronx Bombers were close many times, they haven't been able to return even to the World Series.

The stars are there with players such as Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole and Giancarlo Stanton. However, especially in the American League, the Yankees have found an almost impossible obstacle: Houston. In the last six seasons, the Astros have eliminated New York three times in the American League Championship Series.

So, the glory days are long gone for the New York Yankees. However, Anthony Volpe could transform everything playing the position of the last legend in the clubhouse: Derek Jeter. Here you can find more details about one of the biggest MLB prospects.

How old is Anthony Volpe?

Anhtony Volpe is 21 years old. He was born on April 28, 2001 in Watchung, New Jersey. He shocked baseball as a sensation at the high-school level where he was named the 2019 Best Player in the state. The same year, the New York Yankees chose him with the 30th overall pick in the MLB Draft.

How tall is Anthony Volpe?

Anthony Volpe is 5' 9'' (approximately 1.80m). He weights 82kg. On March 26th of 2023, the New York Yankees officially announced that Volpe had a spot in the team's roster towards Opening Day. His idol was Derek Jeter and now he'll play the same position for the Bronx Bombers.

What is Anthony Volpe's nationality?

Though Anthony Volpe has a very deep background, the extraordinary shortstop is American. By the way, Volpe has already represented the United States in very important international competitions such as the U-12 Baseball World Cup and the U-15 Baseball World Cup.

Anthony Volpe's family: Who are his parents?

Michael and Isabella Volpe are the player's parents. An important detail in Anthony Volpe's life is that his mother is from the Philippines. Both of them have worked in the field of medicine. His father as an urologist and his mother as an anesthesiologist.