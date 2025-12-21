With NY Yankees, NY Mets, Dodgers leading MLB race, Kyle Tucker’s asking price reportedly includes one key condition

Limiting the race for Kyle Tucker to just three MLB sides doesn’t do the former Chicago Cubs star justice. However, most reports indicate the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Los Angeles Dodgers are showing the most interest. The Toronto Blue Jays, however, aren’t trailing too far behind.

After a one-year stint with the Cubs, Tucker has now become an unrestricted free agent in MLB for the first time in his career. The decision is entirely his as he weighs where he will take his talents for the 2026 campaign. Though the state of New York holds strong odds thanks to a two-team race between the Yankees and Mets for the right fielder, it’s still anyone’s game.

Tucker is well aware that the entire league is losing sleep over his pending decision, and he is determined to take as much time as needed. On that note, the 28-year-old isn’t depriving himself of any leverage. That much is clear, as a report around the league indicates Tucker’s next contract will include a pivotal financial condition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel’s projections, Tucker’s next contract hasn’t undergone any changes. The figure still stands at around an 11-year, $418 million deal. However, Tucker may opt to have a portion of his salary paid in deferrals. That would mean the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers—or whichever team signs him—would be paying him after he retires. That structure does come with its fair share of benefits for the team as well.

Kyle Tucker has yet to make a decision.

Advertisement

Deferred money in MLB

In the short term, expensive deals like Tucker’s projected contract can look cheaper and allow organizations to allocate more money toward building an MLB roster capable of competing for the World Series.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: NY Mets in talks for White Sox player after Munetaka Murakami signing

Of course, the risk-reward equation hinges on the possibility that it could all backfire if the player doesn’t perform as expected. Having to send a player checks for games he didn’t win years later is never ideal. For the Mets, weighing the pros and cons will always come before agreeing to such a condition.

Advertisement

Mets have had quite an experience

In case the lesson hasn’t been learned yet, it can always be revisited when Bobby Bonilla walks into Citi Field to collect his paycheck on ‘Bobby Bonilla Day’ (July 1). The Mets will pay him $1.19 million annually through 2035. But who knows—by then, they might be preparing to set money aside to pay Tucker.

History has a way of repeating itself. Perhaps a few years from now, Bobby Bonilla Day will take on a new name: Kyle Tucker Day for the Orange and Blue. Still, that’s a long way down the road. For now, the prospect of acquiring a four-time All-Star with a World Series title under his belt is convincing enough. Moreover, unlike Bonilla, Tucker would join the organization in his prime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bobby Bonilla with the New York Mets

The Mets have already signed Francisco Lindor to a contract that includes deferred money, so they know what they’re doing. As a result, the risk of this turning into another Bonilla-type situation appears relatively low.

Advertisement

What about the LA Dodgers and NY Yankees?

As for the Dodgers, they currently boast nine players signed to contracts that include deferred money. The most notable examples include Shohei Ohtani (97.1% deferred), Mookie Betts (32.9%), Freddie Freeman (35.2%), and recent acquisition Edwin Díaz (19.6%). For Los Angeles, this approach clearly reflects an all-in mentality, as the organization is determined to capture as many World Series titles as possible while its core is at its best.

Advertisement

The Yankees, on the other hand, currently have no players signed to contracts that include deferred money. Whether the Bronx Bombers are willing to go down that road for Tucker to don the Pinstripes remains to be seen.

Advertisement