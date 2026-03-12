Artemi Panarin reiterates NY Rangers were off the table amid talks with LA Kings

Even if Artemi Panarin wanted to stay with the New York Rangers, it was clear the Broadway Blueshirts weren’t having it. Now, Panarin is settling into his new life with the Los Angeles Kings, but his latest comments painted a clear picture of the heartbreak behind his recent move during the 2025–26 NHL season.

“They didn’t want me,” Panarin said about the Rangers, via Newsday Sports’ Colin Stephenson on X. New York traded Panarin to the Kings in exchange for prospect Liam Greentree, a conditional third round pick in 2026, and a fourth round pick in 2028.

Panarin could sign with any team back in the 2019-free agent market—and he chose New York. Back then, the Rangers were only just beginning their rebuild. Panarin’s arrival changed everything, though. An organization with no winning expectations in the immediate future suddenly landed one of the best players in the NHL.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brief recap of Panarin’s career with the Rangers

In no time, the Rangers won the 2020 NHL Draft Lottery and secured the second overall pick in 2021. Everything was clicking for the Blueshirts—until it wasn’t anymore. The Rangers reached their pinnacle in the 2024 Eastern Conference Final. The elimination at the hands of the Florida Panthers put the writing on the wall, and since then everything has headed downhill.

Artemi Panarin has been traded to the Los Angeles Kings.

Advertisement

New York shot itself in the foot with controversial decisions like Chris Drury’s leaguewide memorandum and the second “letter” to fans, which made the Rangers’ desire to trade Panarin public. Dealing with a star on an expiring contract, time running short, and a full no-movement clause, the Blueshirts made sure to put themselves in the worst possible position to sit down and negotiate.

Advertisement

see also Sullivan highlights NY Rangers’ top line with praise for Zibanejad, Perreault, and Lafreniere

Leverage was anywhere but on New York’s side. Thus, when the Los Angeles Kings made their offer, the Rangers could do nothing but accept it before the 2026 Winter Olympics froze trades around the NHL. Panarin’s time in Manhattan officially came to an end. However, he is set to return to the Big Apple soon, though only temporarily.

Advertisement

Panarin’s homecoming at Madison Square Garden

On March 16, the Kings will visit the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Fans will give Panarin a standing ovation that will take them down memory lane and send a clear message upstairs to the executive suite, where Drury will be watching the aftermath of his decisions.