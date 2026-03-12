Trending topics:
MLB

Team USA to replace Clayton Kershaw on World Baseball Classic roster

Team USA is making several roster moves in an effort to improve its situation on the mound, with one of the biggest changes being Clayton Kershaw’s exit and his replacement by a younger pitcher in the middle of the World Baseball Classic.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Relief pitcher Clayton Kershaw of Team United States
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesRelief pitcher Clayton Kershaw of Team United States

Team USA has made several pitching changes in hopes of adding stronger arms. Clayton Kershaw is out and will be replaced by Joe Ryan in a move that surprised some, considering the veteran’s replacement has only five years of professional experience.

Ryan has spent his entire career with the Minnesota Twins. Last season he finished with a 3.42 ERA in 31 games, in what has been one of the best years of his career so far. The report came from Bob Nightengale on X: “Minnesota Twins starter Joe Ryan will also join the team, replacing Clayton Kershaw after the quarterfinals,” the MLB insider wrote.

Team USA has removed several arms from the roster while adding new ones, signaling that the club is taking a more serious approach to the World Baseball Classic as it prepares for a win-or-go-home quarterfinal matchup against Canada.

Advertisement

How many pitches did Kershaw throw in the 2026 WBC?

Unfortunately, Kershaw did not throw a single pitch during Team USA’s games in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. He was seen with his teammates in the clubhouse and alongside other pitchers during the games, but he was never given the chance to help the national team on the mound.

Clayton Kershaw of Team United States during a friendly game. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Advertisement

Kershaw has never officially pitched for Team USA in the WBC. The same situation occurred in 2023, when he was also on the roster but did not appear in a game. At 37 years old, he could still have time to represent the national team in a future tournament, so it cannot yet be said that he will never take the mound for the team.

World Baseball Classic: Why isn’t Mike Trout on Team USA?

see also

World Baseball Classic: Why isn’t Mike Trout on Team USA?

Ryan, 29, a right-hander, gives the manager more options. He has postseason experience from 2023 and has steadily developed as a starter since 2022. However, he is more likely to provide bullpen support rather than serve as a starter.

Advertisement
Richard Tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Mark DeRosa now claims Team USA was aware of tiebreaker rules before loss to Italy at WBC
MLB

Mark DeRosa now claims Team USA was aware of tiebreaker rules before loss to Italy at WBC

Francisco Cervelli reveals Joe Torre, NY Yankees influence on Team Italy’s WBC tradition
MLB

Francisco Cervelli reveals Joe Torre, NY Yankees influence on Team Italy’s WBC tradition

Team USA heads to WBC QF vs Canada without Skubal, Wacha, Yarbrough
MLB

Team USA heads to WBC QF vs Canada without Skubal, Wacha, Yarbrough

Fernando Tatis Jr. acknowledges WBC rivals’ potential, delivers encouraging message to teammates
MLB

Fernando Tatis Jr. acknowledges WBC rivals’ potential, delivers encouraging message to teammates

Better Collective Logo