Team USA to replace Clayton Kershaw on World Baseball Classic roster

Team USA has made several pitching changes in hopes of adding stronger arms. Clayton Kershaw is out and will be replaced by Joe Ryan in a move that surprised some, considering the veteran’s replacement has only five years of professional experience.

Ryan has spent his entire career with the Minnesota Twins. Last season he finished with a 3.42 ERA in 31 games, in what has been one of the best years of his career so far. The report came from Bob Nightengale on X: “Minnesota Twins starter Joe Ryan will also join the team, replacing Clayton Kershaw after the quarterfinals,” the MLB insider wrote.

Team USA has removed several arms from the roster while adding new ones, signaling that the club is taking a more serious approach to the World Baseball Classic as it prepares for a win-or-go-home quarterfinal matchup against Canada.

How many pitches did Kershaw throw in the 2026 WBC?

Unfortunately, Kershaw did not throw a single pitch during Team USA’s games in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. He was seen with his teammates in the clubhouse and alongside other pitchers during the games, but he was never given the chance to help the national team on the mound.

Kershaw has never officially pitched for Team USA in the WBC. The same situation occurred in 2023, when he was also on the roster but did not appear in a game. At 37 years old, he could still have time to represent the national team in a future tournament, so it cannot yet be said that he will never take the mound for the team.

Ryan, 29, a right-hander, gives the manager more options. He has postseason experience from 2023 and has steadily developed as a starter since 2022. However, he is more likely to provide bullpen support rather than serve as a starter.