Blake Treinen breaks silence after disastrous meltdown ruined Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s gem

Blake Treinen was supposed to do his job as a reliever and close out what had been a brilliant outing from Yoshinobu Yamamoto against the Orioles. Instead, he blew it — and after the game, he admitted he ruined his Dodgers teammate’s night.
“There’s really no words,” Treinen said. “You’re paid to be a professional and at least throw strikes, and I didn’t do that, and cost one of the better outings I’ve ever seen in my career with Yama. He deserved better than that.”
It didn’t even take a full inning for Treinen to unravel. Allowing three runs, he not only spoiled Yamamoto’s gem but also cost the Dodgers Game 2 of the series — extending their skid to a fifth straight loss.
Dave Roberts also weighed in on Treinen
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts didn’t stay silent about Treinen’s rough night on the mound. While he admitted the reliever had a bad game, Roberts stopped short of outright criticism, instead framing it as an uncharacteristic off night.
“Blake had a bad night,” Roberts said. “When you walk two guys and you can’t put guys away, it’s hard to say you’re snakebit. You make your own breaks. … He wasn’t good tonight. Very uncharacteristic, but it happened.”
“Blake Treinen has been in some of the toughest spots that any relief pitcher can imagine,” Roberts added. “So I have a hard time believing that any spot or moment is too big for him. It just came down to Blake had a bad night.”
