Blake Treinen breaks silence after disastrous meltdown ruined Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s gem

Blake Treinen was supposed to do his job as a reliever and close out what had been a brilliant outing from Yoshinobu Yamamoto against the Orioles. Instead, he blew it — and after the game, he admitted he ruined his Dodgers teammate’s night.

“There’s really no words,” Treinen said. “You’re paid to be a professional and at least throw strikes, and I didn’t do that, and cost one of the better outings I’ve ever seen in my career with Yama. He deserved better than that.”

It didn’t even take a full inning for Treinen to unravel. Allowing three runs, he not only spoiled Yamamoto’s gem but also cost the Dodgers Game 2 of the series — extending their skid to a fifth straight loss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dave Roberts also weighed in on Treinen

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts didn’t stay silent about Treinen’s rough night on the mound. While he admitted the reliever had a bad game, Roberts stopped short of outright criticism, instead framing it as an uncharacteristic off night.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

“Blake had a bad night,” Roberts said. “When you walk two guys and you can’t put guys away, it’s hard to say you’re snakebit. You make your own breaks. … He wasn’t good tonight. Very uncharacteristic, but it happened.”

Advertisement

“Blake Treinen has been in some of the toughest spots that any relief pitcher can imagine,” Roberts added. “So I have a hard time believing that any spot or moment is too big for him. It just came down to Blake had a bad night.”

Advertisement