Brad Ausmus’ profile: Who is the new Astros manager?

The Houston Astros are entering a new chapter, and Brad Ausmus is stepping into the spotlight. His baseball journey, managerial experience, and connection to the game offer plenty of clues about what lies ahead.

The Houston Astros are turning to a familiar face to lead the franchise into a new chapter. Brad Ausmus has been named the team’s new manager, bringing his extensive MLB experience after three seasons as the Yankees’ bench coach.

He replaces Joe Espada, whose contract was not renewed following the team’s elimination from the 2026 postseason. His connection to Houston goes well beyond his new position.

The former catcher spent 10 of his 18 Major League seasons with the Astros, playing for the organization from 1997-98 and again from 2001-08. He became a familiar figure, earning three Gold Glove Awards during his time.

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How old is Brad Ausmus?

Brad Ausmus is 57 years old, having been born on April 14, 1969, in New Haven, Connecticut. The Houston Astros’ new manager spent 18 seasons as a Major League Baseball catcher before moving into coaching and managing.

Brad Ausmus (Source: @astros)

He attended Dartmouth College, where he graduated with a degree in government. The New York Yankees selected him in the 48th round of the 1987 MLB Draft, and he eventually made his big-league debut with the San Diego Padres on July 28, 1993.

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How tall is Brad Ausmus?

Brad Ausmus is 5 feet 11 inches (1.80 meters) tall and weighs 190 pounds (86 kilograms), according to his official MLB player profile.

His physical profile accompanied him throughout an 18-year playing career as a catcher. However, his most notable contributions came from his defensive abilities, particularly his work handling pitching staffs.

Is Brad Ausmus married?

Brad Ausmus is married to Liz Ausmus, and they have two daughters, Sophie and Abigail. His family has generally maintained a private life away from the spotlight of Major League Baseball.

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He and his wife have made their offseason home in Del Mar, California. His family has accompanied him throughout his professional baseball journey, which has included playing and coaching stops in several MLB organizations.

What is Brad Ausmus’ managerial record?

Brad Ausmus has a 386-422 regular-season record (.478 winning percentage) as an MLB manager, following five seasons leading the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels.

His managerial career began in Detroit in 2014, when he replaced Jim Leyland. He spent four seasons with the Tigers, managing the team from 2014 through 2017. His first campaign was his most successful: Detroit finished 90-72, won the AL Central and qualified for the postseason.

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The Tigers were eliminated by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2014 American League Division Series. He remained in Detroit through 2017, finishing his tenure with a 314-332 record.

He subsequently joined the Los Angeles Angels for the 2019 season, replacing Mike Scioscia. However, the team finished 72-90, fourth in the AL West, and parted ways with Ausmus after just one year.

Brad Ausmus at Yankee Stadium (Source: Elsa/Getty Images)

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His managerial experience also extends to international baseball. He managed Team Israel in the 2012 World Baseball Classic qualifiers and returned to lead the national team in the 2026 tournament. Israel finished with a 2-2 record and did not advance from pool play.

Why did the Astros hire Brad Ausmus as their new manager?

The Houston Astros hired Brad Ausmus because of his previous experience managing in MLB, his familiarity with the organization and his relationship with key figures in the franchise.

The appointment was announced on November 11, 2026, making him the team’s 21st manager in franchise history. Several factors help explain the decision:

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His Houston connection: He played 10 seasons for the Astros across two different stints (1997-98 and 2001-08). He was also a teammate of Jeff Bagwell, who currently serves as the organization’s senior advisor to ownership and baseball operations.

Previous managerial experience: He managed the Detroit Tigers for four seasons and the Los Angeles Angels for one, accumulating a 386-422 record.

Recent coaching experience: Before joining Houston, he spent three seasons as the New York Yankees’ bench coach (2024-26). He also held the same position with the Oakland Athletics in 2022.

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Familiarity with the organization: He previously interviewed for both the Astros’ managerial and general manager positions, meaning he was already known to the franchise’s leadership.

His appointment followed a managerial search led by new general manager Randy Flores. Other reported candidates included former MLB star Albert Pujols, former player Morgan Ensberg and Texas Rangers bench coach Luis Urueta.

The decision also came after Houston chose not to renew Joe Espada’s contract following the 2026 season. The Astros had won the AL West but were eliminated by the Chicago White Sox in the American League Wild Card Series.

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Brad Ausmus’ MLB career: Teams, achievements and Gold Glove Awards

Brad Ausmus played 18 seasons in MLB, representing four teams: the San Diego Padres, Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers. The former catcher finished his playing career with 1,579 hits, 80 home runs, 607 RBIs and a .251 batting average.

He also earned three Gold Glove Awards and one All-Star selection. He was selected by the New York Yankees in the 48th round of the 1987 MLB Draft.

After spending five seasons in the organization’s minor league system, he was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 1992 Expansion Draft and subsequently traded to San Diego. He made his MLB debut with the Padres on July 28, 1993.

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His professional career included the following teams:

Team Seasons San Diego Padres 1993-1996 Detroit Tigers 1996, 1999-2000 Houston Astros 1997-1998, 2001-2008 Los Angeles Dodgers 2009-2010

His longest and most successful stint came with Houston, where he played 10 seasons across two different periods. He became an important part of the Astros’ defense, catching during the team’s consecutive NL Central division titles in 1997 and 1998, as well as its runs to the National League Championship Series in 2004 and the World Series in 2005.

His defensive abilities earned him three Rawlings Gold Glove Awards, all with the Astros. He received the honor in 2001, 2002 and 2006, becoming the only catcher in Houston franchise history to win the award at the time.

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He was also selected to the American League All-Star team in 1999 while playing for Detroit, the same season in which he recorded career highs in home runs (nine) and RBIs (54).

His impact behind the plate went beyond individual awards. He ranks fourth in Major League history in putouts by a catcher, with 12,839, and eighth in games played at the position, with 1,938.

He also holds several Houston franchise records among catchers, including games played (1,243), hits (967) and RBIs (385). One of his most memorable moments came during the 2005 National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves.

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In Game 4, with Houston facing elimination, he hit a two-out, game-tying home run off Kyle Farnsworth in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Astros eventually won 7-6 in 18 innings on a walk-off home run by Chris Burke, advancing to the NLCS. Houston went on to reach its first World Series that year.

He concluded his playing career with the Dodgers in 2010. Although he was never known primarily for his offensive production, his defensive consistency, ability to work with pitching staffs and leadership behind the plate helped establish his reputation as one of the most respected catchers of his era.

Key takeaways

Brad Ausmus was named the new manager of the Houston Astros, replacing Joe Espada.

of the Houston Astros, replacing Joe Espada. 386-422 regular-season record was compiled by Brad Ausmus across five MLB seasons as manager.

was compiled by Brad Ausmus across five MLB seasons as manager. Announced on November 11, 2026, Brad Ausmus became the 21st manager in Astros franchise history.