NY Yankees reportedly plan to bring back Tim Hill, with four potential competitors

While veteran reliever Tim Hill reportedly remains on the New York Yankees' radar, four other clubs are potentially entered the mix to sign him.

Several notable names have surfaced early this MLB offseason as top targets on the open market. Among them is left-hander Tim Hill, with the New York Yankees emerging as potential suitors for a reunion with the veteran reliever.

According to The New York Post‘s Jon Heyman, the Yankees are in the mix alongside the Cleveland Guardians, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

With New York also linked to Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato—despite the Philadelphia Phillies emerging as stiff competition—renewed interest in Hill has only added to the fanbase’s anticipation heading into 2027.

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While general manager Brian Cashman recently provided an offseason injury update on Aaron Judge, New York’s active roster remains largely unchanged for now, leaving fans eager to see which rumored targets ultimately land in the Bronx.

The Yankees are interested in bringing back Tim Hill. The Guardians, Mets, Giants and Dodgers are among other teams in the mix — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 12, 2026

Breaking down the market for Hill

While New York is exploring a reunion, the crosstown rival Mets and multiple National League contenders are aggressively pursuing left-handed bullpen depth.

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Despite posting a 4.60 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over 58.2 innings in 2026 (with 25 strikeouts and 12 home runs allowed), Hill maintained an elite 68.8% ground-ball rate. More importantly, he held left-handed hitters to a .611 OPS, proving his continued value as a high-leverage matchup weapon.

Across 519 career appearances, the 36-year-old southpaw holds a 3.94 ERA—including a 3.34 ERA over three seasons in the Bronx. Projected to sign a one-year deal around $3 million, Hill offers contenders a proven, budget-friendly middle-inning stabilizer.

Key takeaways

The New York Yankees emerged as potential suitors for a reunion with reliever Tim Hill.

as potential suitors for a reunion with reliever Tim Hill. The Cleveland Guardians, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, and Los Angeles Dodgers also pursue Hill.

also pursue Hill. Tim Hill posted a 4.60 ERA over 58.2 innings in 2026 with a 68.8% ground-ball rate.

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