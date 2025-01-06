NFL News: Kyle Juszczyk makes emotional admission after 49ers’ final game of the regular season

Kyle Juszczyk couldn’t prevent the San Francisco 49ers’ loss in their final regular season game on the road—a tough defeat that prompted a wave of player reactions. Among them, Juszczyk used the moment to address his uncertain future with the franchise.

Following the 49ers’ 47-24 loss to the Cardinals, Juszczyk expressed a sense of unease about his future, suggesting this game might have been his last wearing the team’s jersey, though he sincerely hopes that won’t be the case.

The root of this uncertainty lies in Juszczyk’s agreement to take a pay cut last season to remain with the 49ers. He may face the same scenario if he wishes to stay for 2025, given his significant cap hit.

In 2024, Juszczyk started 15 of the 17 NFL games he played, delivering another strong performance for the franchise. Despite the team missing the playoffs, he emphasized after the game that he continues to play at a high level.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 10: Kyle Juszczyk #44 and George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers react after a play against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 10, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Does Juszczyk Have a Future with the 49ers?

Yes, Juszczyk still has one year left on his contract with the 49ers, meaning he is set to be available for the 2025 season. However, it’s likely the franchise will request another pay cut from his current $4.5 million salary, which carries a $2.23 million dead cap hit.

The 49ers need a veteran like him

Juszczyk has been with the 49ers as a fullback since 2017, and there isn’t another player on the roster who matches his skill set. A veteran deeply familiar with Kyle Shanahan’s system, Juszczyk is an integral part of the team’s offensive scheme.