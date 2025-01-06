The New York Yankees‘ offseason activity may not be over just yet, as speculation swirls about a $200 million superstar possibly joining the team. With four players already signed for the 2025 MLB season, a blockbuster trade involving three key assets has emerged as a potential scenario.

General Manager Brian Cashman has already made significant moves, including an offer to Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki. Now, addressing the Yankees’ third base void appears to be the next priority. According to content creator Robbie Hyde, the Yankees could target the $200 million superstar to solidify their infield at third base.

To resolve manager Aaron Boone’s tactical challenges, Hyde proposed a trade package involving Clarke Schmidt, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Will Warren in exchange for Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa. “I think that could end up helping him out because he has been injury-prone over the last couple of years,” Hyde commented, referencing Correa’s recent health concerns.

From the Twins’ perspective, shedding Correa’s hefty contract could offer significant financial relief. However, his performance metrics are also a factor in any negotiation. Despite his limited availability last season, Correa posted an impressive .905 OPS in 86 games, showcasing his undeniable value on the field.

Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins shortstop.

Correa’s contract could shape the Twins’ future

Despite Correa’s mixed performance last season, the Twins might be rethinking his hefty contract. According to Hyde’s analysis, reallocating the funds tied to Correa’s deal could provide the franchise with greater flexibility. Correa is currently under a two-year deal worth $200 million, with a potential six-year extension valued at $75 million.

Freeing up that financial commitment could allow the Twins to strengthen their roster and aim for a more competitive team. With the Yankees reportedly proposing a blockbuster trade, Minnesota might consider the offer, though much depends on how essential Correa is to manager Aaron Boone’s squad strategy.

Yankees have a plan

The Yankees have already taken steps to prepare for the possibility of not making a deal for Correa. The team recently signed former Angels shortstop Andrew Velazquez to a minor league deal, viewing him as a versatile option to strengthen their depth for the upcoming season.

Velazquez provides a safety net for the Yankees, ensuring they have a reliable infield option if Correa remains unavailable. While Correa is still on the table as an option, the decision ultimately rests on the front office’s long-term priorities and financial considerations.

