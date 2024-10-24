Have the New York Yankees ever won the World Series? A look at their championship history

The New York Yankees stand out as one of the most successful teams in MLB history, with numerous World Series championships to their name. Over the years, they have produced multiple baseball legends, such as Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Joe DiMaggio, Lou Gehrig, Alex Rodriguez, and Derek Jeter, as well as exceptional modern talents like Aaron Judge.
The Yankees are also known for their intense rivalry with the Boston Red Sox. This rivalry has added an extra layer of excitement and drama to their matchups, making them must-watch events for baseball fans. Their continued success has reinforced their reputation as one of the most formidable teams in MLB.
With a history full of success and a loyal fan base, the Yankees remain a baseball icon. Their legacy, built on years of victories and exceptional players, keeps them a constant force in the pursuit of championships.
When was the last time the New York Yankees won the World Series?
The last time the New York Yankees won the World Series was in 2009, when they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. The Yankees’ journey to the Fall Classic and their eventual championship win was memorable, culminating in their dominance in Game 6. In 2017, they came within one game of reaching the World Series again but ultimately fell to the Houston Astros in seven games.
Mariano Rivera #42 and Mark Teixeira #25 of the New York Yankees run towards Alex Rodriguez #13 and his teammates as they celebrate after their 7-3 win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2009 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium on November 4, 2009 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
New York Yankees’ World Series titles: A complete list
To date, the New York Yankees have been World Series champions on an impressive 27 occasions:
- 1923: 4-2 over the New York Giants
- 1927: 4-0 over the Pittsburgh Pirates
- 1928: 4-0 over the St. Louis Cardinals
- 1932: 4-0 over the Chicago Cubs
- 1936: 4-2 over the New York Giants
- 1937: 4-1 over the New York Giants
- 1938: 4-0 over the Chicago Cubs
- 1939: 4-0 over the Cincinnati Reds
- 1941: 4-1 over the Brooklyn Dodgers
- 1943: 4-1 over the St. Louis Cardinals
- 1947: 4-3 over the Brooklyn Dodgers
- 1949: 4-1 over the Brooklyn Dodgers
- 1950: 4-0 over the Philadelphia Phillies
- 1951: 4-2 over the New York Giants
- 1952: 4-3 over the Brooklyn Dodgers
- 1953: 4-2 over the Brooklyn Dodgers
- 1956: 4-3 over the Brooklyn Dodgers
- 1958: 4-3 over the Milwaukee Braves
- 1961: 4-1 over the Cincinnati Reds
- 1962: 4-3 over the San Francisco Giants
- 1977: 4-2 over the Los Angeles Dodgers
- 1978: 4-2 over the Los Angeles Dodgers
- 1996: 4-2 over the Atlanta Braves
- 1998: 4-0 over the San Diego Padres
- 1999: 4-0 over the Atlanta Braves
- 2000: 4-1 over the New York Mets
- 2009: 4-2 over the Philadelphia Phillies
These titles highlight the greatness of the Yankees and their ability to excel in the most important moments, cementing their status as one of the most successful teams in MLB history.