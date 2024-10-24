Trending topics:
MLB

Have the New York Yankees ever won the World Series? A look at their championship history

Explore the New York Yankees' rich history in the World Series, including their championships, legendary players, and intense MLB rivalries.

(L-R) Andy Pettitte #46, Jorge Posada #20, Derek Jeter #2 and Mariano Rivera #42 of the New York Yankees celebrate with the trophy after their 7-3 win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2009 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium on November 4, 2009 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
© Photo by Pool/Getty Images(L-R) Andy Pettitte #46, Jorge Posada #20, Derek Jeter #2 and Mariano Rivera #42 of the New York Yankees celebrate with the trophy after their 7-3 win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2009 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium on November 4, 2009 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

By Alexander Rosquez

The New York Yankees stand out as one of the most successful teams in MLB history, with numerous World Series championships to their name. Over the years, they have produced multiple baseball legends, such as Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Joe DiMaggio, Lou Gehrig, Alex Rodriguez, and Derek Jeter, as well as exceptional modern talents like Aaron Judge.

The Yankees are also known for their intense rivalry with the Boston Red Sox. This rivalry has added an extra layer of excitement and drama to their matchups, making them must-watch events for baseball fans. Their continued success has reinforced their reputation as one of the most formidable teams in MLB.

With a history full of success and a loyal fan base, the Yankees remain a baseball icon. Their legacy, built on years of victories and exceptional players, keeps them a constant force in the pursuit of championships.

Advertisement

When was the last time the New York Yankees won the World Series?

The last time the New York Yankees won the World Series was in 2009, when they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. The Yankees’ journey to the Fall Classic and their eventual championship win was memorable, culminating in their dominance in Game 6. In 2017, they came within one game of reaching the World Series again but ultimately fell to the Houston Astros in seven games.

Mariano Rivera #42 and Mark Teixeira #25 of the New York Yankees run towards Alex Rodriguez #13 and his teammates as they celebrate after their 7-3 win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2009 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium on November 4, 2009 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Mariano Rivera #42 and Mark Teixeira #25 of the New York Yankees run towards Alex Rodriguez #13 and his teammates as they celebrate after their 7-3 win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2009 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium on November 4, 2009 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Advertisement

New York Yankees’ World Series titles: A complete list

To date, the New York Yankees have been World Series champions on an impressive 27 occasions:

  1. 1923: 4-2 over the New York Giants
  2. 1927: 4-0 over the Pittsburgh Pirates
  3. 1928: 4-0 over the St. Louis Cardinals
  4. 1932: 4-0 over the Chicago Cubs
  5. 1936: 4-2 over the New York Giants
  6. 1937: 4-1 over the New York Giants
  7. 1938: 4-0 over the Chicago Cubs
  8. 1939: 4-0 over the Cincinnati Reds
  9. 1941: 4-1 over the Brooklyn Dodgers
  10. 1943: 4-1 over the St. Louis Cardinals
  11. 1947: 4-3 over the Brooklyn Dodgers
  12. 1949: 4-1 over the Brooklyn Dodgers
  13. 1950: 4-0 over the Philadelphia Phillies
  14. 1951: 4-2 over the New York Giants
  15. 1952: 4-3 over the Brooklyn Dodgers
  16. 1953: 4-2 over the Brooklyn Dodgers
  17. 1956: 4-3 over the Brooklyn Dodgers
  18. 1958: 4-3 over the Milwaukee Braves
  19. 1961: 4-1 over the Cincinnati Reds
  20. 1962: 4-3 over the San Francisco Giants
  21. 1977: 4-2 over the Los Angeles Dodgers
  22. 1978: 4-2 over the Los Angeles Dodgers
  23. 1996: 4-2 over the Atlanta Braves
  24. 1998: 4-0 over the San Diego Padres
  25. 1999: 4-0 over the Atlanta Braves
  26. 2000: 4-1 over the New York Mets
  27. 2009: 4-2 over the Philadelphia Phillies

These titles highlight the greatness of the Yankees and their ability to excel in the most important moments, cementing their status as one of the most successful teams in MLB history.

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred discusses if Chicago White Sox could relocate
MLB

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred discusses if Chicago White Sox could relocate

NFL News: Panthers QB Bryce Young sends strong message to HC Dave Canales, Andy Dalton
NFL

NFL News: Panthers QB Bryce Young sends strong message to HC Dave Canales, Andy Dalton

NFL News: Andy Reid, Chiefs make surprising move to let Patrick Mahomes count on DeAndre Hopkins
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid, Chiefs make surprising move to let Patrick Mahomes count on DeAndre Hopkins

NFL News: Robert Saleh has new coaching job after being fired by Jets
NFL

NFL News: Robert Saleh has new coaching job after being fired by Jets

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo