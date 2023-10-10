How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Dodgers in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Arizona Diamondbacks will face off against Los Angeles Dodgers in what will be the 3rd game of the 2023 MLB division series. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is the third matchup in a series that currently has a clear dominant team. The Arizona Diamondbacks won the first two games with authority, particularly game 1, and are now poised to advance to the next round. The Los Angeles Dodgers understand that they can no longer afford any mistakes; they must secure a victory to keep their postseason hopes alive.

The situation becomes even more challenging when considering that the Los Angeles team not only needs to win this game but also the subsequent one, which will be played at the Diamondbacks‘ home stadium. It’s a daunting challenge, but they are determined to rewrite history and will give their all to do so.

When will Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Dodgers be played?

The game of the 2023 MLB division series between Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers will take place this Wednesday, October 11 at 9:07 PM (ET).

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:07 PM

CT: 8:07 PM

MT: 7:07 PM

PT: 6:07 PM

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Dodgers

This 2023 MLB division series game between Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers can be watched in the United States on: TBS.