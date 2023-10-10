How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Houston Astros for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The Minnesota Twins are set to face the Houston Astros in the 4th game of the 2023 MLB division series. In this guide, you can find all the essential information, including the date, start time, and details on how to watch or livestream it online in the United States.

[Watch Minnesota Twins vs Houston Astros online free in the US on Fubo]

Following a resounding victory in the third game, the Houston Astros are poised to clinch the division series. They understand that their fate is in their own hands and have made a strong statement by winning the opening game of this series with a commanding 9-1 victory on the road.

The Minnesota Twins, on the other hand, are not ready to concede, as they have previously defeated the Astros and maintain confidence in their ability to do so once more. While the recent loss by such a margin was undeniably a tough setback for the Minnesota team, they must bounce back swiftly and aim to secure a win in this crucial Game 4.

When will Minnesota Twins vs Houston Astros be played?

The game of the 2023 MLB division series between Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros will take place this Wednesday, October 11 at 2:07 PM (ET).

Minnesota Twins vs Houston Astros: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:07 PM

CT: 1:07 PM

MT: 12:07 PM

PT: 11:07 AM

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Houston Astros

This 2023 MLB division series game between Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FS1.