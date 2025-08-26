Junior Caminero breaks into exclusive list led by Hall of Famer following Rays’ victory vs Guardians

Junior Caminero and the Tampa Bay Rays opened their series against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday with a decisive victory. In doing so, Caminero joined an elite group of MLB players, a list led by a Hall of Famer from the historic New York Giants franchise.

With 39 home runs this season so far, Caminero has climbed into the top five youngest players to achieve this milestone on the final day of the season. At 22 years and 52 days old, he finds himself in company with legendary names including Mel Ott, who set the record with 42 home runs at 20 years and 218 days.

Here is the list of the top five youngest players to hit 39 or more home runs in a season, based on their age at the season’s end:

1929: Mel Ott, 20 years 218 days (42 HR)

2019: Ronald Acuña Jr., 21 years 285 days (41 HR)

1953: Eddie Mathews, 21 years 349 days (47 HR)

2017: Cody Bellinger, 22 years 80 days (39 HR)

2025: Junior Caminero, 22 years 85 days (39 HR and counting)

Caminero is on track to challenge the record for the most home runs in a single season by a player before turning 23. The current record is held by Eddie Mathews, who hit 47 home runs before even reaching 22.

The Rays’ emerging star: Caminero on the rise

With outstanding stats in the current regular season, the Rays are capitalizing on the prowess of their rising star. His performances have been pivotal in their pursuit of maximizing wins and securing a Wild Card spot. Caminero’s determination and skill have been a critical asset in the Rays’ quest for postseason contention.

This season, Caminero boasts a slash line of .261/.303/.544/.847, alongside impressive totals of 128 hits, 79 runs, 39 home runs, 94 RBIs, and 7 stolen bases. With these standout statistics, the Rays are fiercely battling to clinch a postseason berth as the games progress.

Caminero ties record set by Braves former key player

Caminero’s continued excellence during the regular season has garnered significant attention from analysts. His recent performances have drawn comparisons to former Atlanta Braves icon Bob Horner.

According to Opta Stats, “Right-handed batters age 22 or younger with 11+ home runs in a 16-game span – All-Time (based on age at the end of span) include Junior Caminero (August 2025) and Bob Horner (July 1980).“ This remarkable achievement places Caminero in elite company, solidifying his status as a player to watch.

