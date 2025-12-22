Trending topics:
MLB

NY Mets make key move with sights on the future after trade with Athletics

The New York Mets made a trade with the Oakland Athletics to strengthen a key spot on the roster for years to come.

By Bruno Milano

Follow us on Google!
Jeff McNeil #1 was traded to the A's
© Ishika Samant/Getty ImagesJeff McNeil #1 was traded to the A's

The New York Mets made a trade with the Oakland Athletics and while they sacrificed an established player, they got their sights on the future. The Big Apple team is trying to stay relevant, but this move is more focused on years to come rather than instant success.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Mets traded utility player Jeff McNeil to the Athletics. In exchange, they will get 17-year-old Cuban pitcher Yordan Rodriguez. Rodriguez is a long-term project.

According to Passan, the Mets will pay $5.75 million of the $15.75 million McNeil is owed for the 2026 season. The Mets will also cover a $2 million buyout if the A’s decide to not exercise the club option for 2027.

Advertisement

Who is Yordan Rodriguez?

A right-handed pitcher, Rodriguez had 20 strikeouts in 15 innings pitched in the DSL Athletics in 2025. Since McNeil is turning 34 and the Mets brought Marcus Semien and Jorge Polanco as infielders, the team was adamant to let them go to bring a 17-year-old prospect.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

If Rodriguez develops to all of his potential, this could clearly become one of the greatest moves in recent memory of the Mets. Hopefully for the Mets, this goes well as they’ve had their fare share of mishaps.

NY Mets forced to reassess trade after White Sox signed Munetaka Murakami

see also

NY Mets forced to reassess trade after White Sox signed Munetaka Murakami

It’s not clear yet if Rodriguez will go to the Mets MLB team quickly

At 17 years old, there is time to develop him. Hence, there is no rush to put him in the majors just yet. He can go through all the bases. Start in the minors all the way to AAA and nurture him.

Advertisement

Survey

Will this become a good trade for the Mets?

already voted 0 people

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
ALSO READ
Lost diamonds: MLB franchises that moved or disappeared from the game
MLB

Lost diamonds: MLB franchises that moved or disappeared from the game

Kurtz makes MLB history with a stat line no player has ever achieved in 150 years
MLB

Kurtz makes MLB history with a stat line no player has ever achieved in 150 years

Clarke sends strong message after stunning catch with Athletics
MLB

Clarke sends strong message after stunning catch with Athletics

NFL punishes DK Metcalf for altercation with fan during Steelers’ win over Lions
NFL

NFL punishes DK Metcalf for altercation with fan during Steelers’ win over Lions

Better Collective Logo