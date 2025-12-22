NY Mets make key move with sights on the future after trade with Athletics

The New York Mets made a trade with the Oakland Athletics and while they sacrificed an established player, they got their sights on the future. The Big Apple team is trying to stay relevant, but this move is more focused on years to come rather than instant success.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Mets traded utility player Jeff McNeil to the Athletics. In exchange, they will get 17-year-old Cuban pitcher Yordan Rodriguez. Rodriguez is a long-term project.

According to Passan, the Mets will pay $5.75 million of the $15.75 million McNeil is owed for the 2026 season. The Mets will also cover a $2 million buyout if the A’s decide to not exercise the club option for 2027.

Who is Yordan Rodriguez?

A right-handed pitcher, Rodriguez had 20 strikeouts in 15 innings pitched in the DSL Athletics in 2025. Since McNeil is turning 34 and the Mets brought Marcus Semien and Jorge Polanco as infielders, the team was adamant to let them go to bring a 17-year-old prospect.

If Rodriguez develops to all of his potential, this could clearly become one of the greatest moves in recent memory of the Mets. Hopefully for the Mets, this goes well as they’ve had their fare share of mishaps.

It’s not clear yet if Rodriguez will go to the Mets MLB team quickly

At 17 years old, there is time to develop him. Hence, there is no rush to put him in the majors just yet. He can go through all the bases. Start in the minors all the way to AAA and nurture him.

