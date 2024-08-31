Mets' Francisco Lindor delivers a forceful message on the controversial comments about Juan Soto

Trending topics:
New York Mets star Francisco Lindor clarifies his comments on the future of impending free agent Juan Soto of the New York Yankees.

Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets reacts as he watches a three-run home run by Brandon Nimmo #9 of the New York Mets during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.
By Alexander Rosquez

New York Mets player Francisco Lindor has clarified his recent comments about Juan Soto’s free agency in an interview with The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Lindor emphasized that he doesn’t want his opinion to influence the Mets’ decision to sign Soto.

Juan Soto, now with the New York Yankees, is one of the best hitters in MLB and will become a free agent at the end of the season. His talent and potential make him one of the most coveted players on the market.

Lindor delivered a forceful message regarding the controversial comments about Juan Soto: “No. I don’t want it to come down to my decision. When this organization makes decisions, I want them to be data-driven but also come from listening to many other people, not just me. That’s not how an organization should be run.”

What I said about Soto is that I would love for him to break every (financial) record out there. I would love for him to go out there and get what he deserves. If he’s with us, amazing. If he’s with somebody else, amazing, too, as long as he gets what he deserves. I know wherever he goes, he’s going to help the organization. But this is not a conversation I’ve had with anybody here. I’m not telling anybody right now, ‘You have to go sign him.’ That’s not my job,” Lindor added.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees hits a first inning 2-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The competition for Soto

If the Mets manage to sign Soto, they would join the Dodgers, Braves, and Phillies as top contenders in the National League. Soto’s impact on any team would be immediate, as evidenced by his arrival with the Yankees this year.

The Yankees acquired Soto with the intention of forming a powerful offense alongside Aaron Judge. This strategy has paid off, as Soto has set a new career high for home runs, and Judge is close to reaching his own record.

Soto’s future

Both the Mets and Yankees are interested in keeping Soto on their respective teams. However, the competition for his services will be intense, and he is expected to receive multimillion-dollar offers.

Shohei Ohtani‘s contract, valued at $700 million, sets a new standard for MLB players. While it’s unlikely for Soto to reach that figure, he could become the highest-paid player in the league among non-pitchers.

The Mets are in a prime position to compete for Soto, but they will also face competition from other teams interested in his services. Soto’s final decision will have a significant impact on the MLB landscape for years to come.

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

