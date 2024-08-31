Mets' Francisco Lindor delivers a forceful message on the controversial comments about Juan Soto

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor clarifies his comments on the future of impending free agent Juan Soto of the New York Yankees.

New York Mets player Francisco Lindor has clarified his recent comments about Juan Soto’s free agency in an interview with The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Lindor emphasized that he doesn’t want his opinion to influence the Mets’ decision to sign Soto.

Juan Soto, now with the New York Yankees, is one of the best hitters in MLB and will become a free agent at the end of the season. His talent and potential make him one of the most coveted players on the market.

Lindor delivered a forceful message regarding the controversial comments about Juan Soto: “No. I don’t want it to come down to my decision. When this organization makes decisions, I want them to be data-driven but also come from listening to many other people, not just me. That’s not how an organization should be run.”

“What I said about Soto is that I would love for him to break every (financial) record out there. I would love for him to go out there and get what he deserves. If he’s with us, amazing. If he’s with somebody else, amazing, too, as long as he gets what he deserves. I know wherever he goes, he’s going to help the organization. But this is not a conversation I’ve had with anybody here. I’m not telling anybody right now, ‘You have to go sign him.’ That’s not my job,” Lindor added.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees hits a first inning 2-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The competition for Soto

If the Mets manage to sign Soto, they would join the Dodgers, Braves, and Phillies as top contenders in the National League. Soto’s impact on any team would be immediate, as evidenced by his arrival with the Yankees this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Yankees acquired Soto with the intention of forming a powerful offense alongside Aaron Judge. This strategy has paid off, as Soto has set a new career high for home runs, and Judge is close to reaching his own record.

Soto’s future

Both the Mets and Yankees are interested in keeping Soto on their respective teams. However, the competition for his services will be intense, and he is expected to receive multimillion-dollar offers.

Advertisement

Shohei Ohtani‘s contract, valued at $700 million, sets a new standard for MLB players. While it’s unlikely for Soto to reach that figure, he could become the highest-paid player in the league among non-pitchers.

Advertisement

The Mets are in a prime position to compete for Soto, but they will also face competition from other teams interested in his services. Soto’s final decision will have a significant impact on the MLB landscape for years to come.