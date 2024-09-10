Mets' Francisco Lindor delivers bold statement on justifying his contract

Trending topics:
Francisco Lindor, the New York Mets star, has a clear goal for the team in MLB.

Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets celebrates after hitting an RBI single in the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field.
Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets celebrates after hitting an RBI single in the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field.

By Alexander Rosquez

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is having a stellar season. Despite his impressive numbers, the Puerto Rican star remains focused on one clear goal: winning a championship with the Mets to justify his multi-million-dollar contract.

Lindor has been instrumental in the Mets’ success in 2024. With an offensive line of .270/.339/.831, 38 doubles, 30 home runs, and 84 RBIs, the Puerto Rican player is proving to be one of the best in the Major Leagues. His impact on the team goes beyond statistics, as his leadership and positive energy have been crucial to the Mets’ success.

Francisco Lindor‘s 10-year, $341 million contract with the Mets has made him one of the highest-paid players in MLB. However, he has made it clear that this contract will only be justified if he manages to lead the Mets to the World Series and win a ring.

The contract will pay off the day I win a championship,” Lindor said. “I’m giving back, I’m helping, I’m doing a lot of things. But from my point of view, my own expectations, I’m only going to feel I earned that contract when I win.”

Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets rounds third base and heads for home during the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field on September 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets rounds third base and heads for home during the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field on September 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

A leader in the Mets clubhouse

Lindor’s teammates recognize his leadership and importance to the team. “We see him now as the captain of the team,” said Edwin Diaz, another Puerto Rican who plays for the Mets.

Despite his impressive numbers and leadership, Lindor has been underestimated by some pundits and hasn’t been selected for the All-Star Game in recent years. However, he remains focused on his main goal: winning a championship with the Mets.

