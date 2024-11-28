Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Antonio Pierce sends warning to Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes before Chiefs vs Raiders

Antonio Pierce and the Las Vegas Raiders are huge underdogs against the Chiefs on Black Friday. However, the head coach admitted it won't be a walk in the park for Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

Antonio Pierce head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesAntonio Pierce head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Last Christmas, Antonio Pierce secured the permanent job as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders with a shocking 20-14 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

In that moment, owner Mark Davis realized that, if Pierce was able to stop Patrick Mahomes playing on the road, the future could be brilliant for the franchise after many years of turmoil.

However, things haven’t gone as expected. The Raiders are one of the worst teams in the NFL watching, once again, how the Chiefs seem ready to conquer another Super Bowl.

Advertisement

What is the Raiders’ record right now?

The Las Vegas Raiders have a 2-9 record and are in last place of the AFC West. Now, head coach Antonio Pierce knows their next challenge is massive facing the defending champions on Black Friday.

Advertisement

“Let’s call a spade a spade. The best team in football against the worst team in football. Let’s change the narrative. Right? Let’s just go out here and make it a dog fight. Make it ugly and make it scrappy. It’s Black Friday. Let’s create a little chaos. Get back to Raider football and have some fun. Show some personality and let it loose.”

NFL News: Super Bowl legend sends strong warning about Patrick Mahomes and recent struggles with Chiefs

see also

NFL News: Super Bowl legend sends strong warning about Patrick Mahomes and recent struggles with Chiefs

Who will be the starting QB for the Raiders?

Aidan O’Connell will be the starting quarterback for the Raiders against the Chiefs on Black Friday. Although they are big underdogs on the road, Pierce sent a strong message to his players.

Advertisement

“There’s not a big motivational speech that I had to give to our team. They’re ready. They’re seeing. They understand. We’re on Black Friday. We’re in the only game that’s going to be on that day. So, we’re excited about that opportunity.”

Patrick Mahomes&#039; net worth: How rich is the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs?

see also

Patrick Mahomes' net worth: How rich is the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs?

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

NBA News: LeBron James’ son Bryce dominates 1v1 contest, follows in Bronny’s footsteps
NBA

NBA News: LeBron James’ son Bryce dominates 1v1 contest, follows in Bronny’s footsteps

Jake Paul makes major revelation about his career-high earnings from Mike Tyson fight
Boxing

Jake Paul makes major revelation about his career-high earnings from Mike Tyson fight

Where to watch Heidenheim vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Conference League
Soccer

Where to watch Heidenheim vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Conference League

Where to watch AZ Alkmaar vs Galatasaray live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League
Soccer

Where to watch AZ Alkmaar vs Galatasaray live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League

Better Collective Logo