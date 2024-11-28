Last Christmas, Antonio Pierce secured the permanent job as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders with a shocking 20-14 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

In that moment, owner Mark Davis realized that, if Pierce was able to stop Patrick Mahomes playing on the road, the future could be brilliant for the franchise after many years of turmoil.

However, things haven’t gone as expected. The Raiders are one of the worst teams in the NFL watching, once again, how the Chiefs seem ready to conquer another Super Bowl.

What is the Raiders’ record right now?

The Las Vegas Raiders have a 2-9 record and are in last place of the AFC West. Now, head coach Antonio Pierce knows their next challenge is massive facing the defending champions on Black Friday.

“Let’s call a spade a spade. The best team in football against the worst team in football. Let’s change the narrative. Right? Let’s just go out here and make it a dog fight. Make it ugly and make it scrappy. It’s Black Friday. Let’s create a little chaos. Get back to Raider football and have some fun. Show some personality and let it loose.”

Who will be the starting QB for the Raiders?

Aidan O’Connell will be the starting quarterback for the Raiders against the Chiefs on Black Friday. Although they are big underdogs on the road, Pierce sent a strong message to his players.

“There’s not a big motivational speech that I had to give to our team. They’re ready. They’re seeing. They understand. We’re on Black Friday. We’re in the only game that’s going to be on that day. So, we’re excited about that opportunity.”