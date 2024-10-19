MLB News: Aaron Judge shares his thoughts on Yankees' ALCS Game 4 win vs. Guardians

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge has shared his thoughts after the thrilling Game 4 victory against the Cleveland Guardians in the MLB Playoffs.

The New York Yankees are one step away from returning to the World Series after defeating the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, and their captain Aaron Judge sent a clear message after the victory. The Yankees took a 3-1 lead in the series and are in a favorable position to advance in these MLB Playoffs.

The win in Game 4 was the result of a combination of factors, including strong performances by the hitters, solid work from the bullpen, and the team’s resilience in the face of challenges. The Yankees have demonstrated their determination and toughness throughout the MLB postseason.

To secure their spot in the World Series, the Yankees must win Game 5 of the series. They will face the Cleveland Guardians in a decisive match that will determine the fate of both teams in the ALCS.

The Yankees have the advantage, and team captain Aaron Judge commented on the victory, saying, according to MLB.com: “We’ve been in this moment before,” Judge said. “We just treat it like we have these past couple of games, just focus on what we’ve got to do tomorrow and go from there. I think the best thing to do in these situations is to keep it simple.”

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees and Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees celebrate after the Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians, 8-6, in Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 18, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Yankees’ goal in the ALCS

The Yankees maintain a positive mindset and are focused on reaching the World Series, a stage they have not reached since 2009. They understand that the road to the MLB World Series will not be easy, but they are ready to give everything to achieve their goal.

Yankees one step away from the World Series

The New York Yankees are just one win away from advancing to the World Series after defeating the Cleveland Guardians. While the Yankees have the edge, the Guardians won’t give up easily, as Cleveland has shown its ability to compete and fight for victory.