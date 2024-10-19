What happens if the New York Yankees lose Game 5 vs the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS today?

Trending topics:
The New York Yankees continue their battle against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALCS in the MLB Playoffs.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 18, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
© Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 18, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

By Alexander Rosquez

The New York Yankees are one step away from the World Series after their resounding 8-6 victory over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. However, the job is not yet done in the MLB Playoffs.

With a 3-1 lead, the Yankees are in control of the series. Yet, baseball history has taught us that nothing is guaranteed. The Yankees will return to the field this Saturday with Game 1 winner Carlos Rodon as their star pitcher.

On the other side, the Cleveland Guardians will rely on Tanner Bibee. Expectations are high, as the Yankees have not reached this stage since 2009, when they last lifted the World Series trophy.

What happens if the Yankees lose to the Guardians?

If the Yankees lose Game 5 to the Guardians, the series would extend to a Game 6, with the Yankees leading 3-2. The Guardians would need to win the remaining three ALCS games to advance to the World Series.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits a single in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 18, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits a single in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 18, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

What happens if the Yankees beat the Guardians?

If the Yankees beat the Guardians in Game 5, they will secure their place in the World Series. Their opponent would be the winner of the National League Championship Series, which is being contested between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers en the MLB playoffs.

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

