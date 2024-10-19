What happens if the New York Yankees lose Game 5 vs the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS today?

The New York Yankees continue their battle against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALCS in the MLB Playoffs.

The New York Yankees are one step away from the World Series after their resounding 8-6 victory over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. However, the job is not yet done in the MLB Playoffs.

With a 3-1 lead, the Yankees are in control of the series. Yet, baseball history has taught us that nothing is guaranteed. The Yankees will return to the field this Saturday with Game 1 winner Carlos Rodon as their star pitcher.

On the other side, the Cleveland Guardians will rely on Tanner Bibee. Expectations are high, as the Yankees have not reached this stage since 2009, when they last lifted the World Series trophy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if the Yankees lose to the Guardians?

If the Yankees lose Game 5 to the Guardians, the series would extend to a Game 6, with the Yankees leading 3-2. The Guardians would need to win the remaining three ALCS games to advance to the World Series.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits a single in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 18, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Advertisement

What happens if the Yankees beat the Guardians?

If the Yankees beat the Guardians in Game 5, they will secure their place in the World Series. Their opponent would be the winner of the National League Championship Series, which is being contested between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers en the MLB playoffs.

Advertisement