Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Dodgers' Mookie Betts breaks silence on Shohei Ohtani's performance in the NLCS playoffs

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani’s teammate, Mookie Betts, weighs in on the criticism surrounding Ohtani’s performance in the NLCS during the MLB playoffs.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks across the field after beating the New York Mets 8-0 in Game Three of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 16, 2024 in New York City.
© Photo by Elsa/Getty ImagesShohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks across the field after beating the New York Mets 8-0 in Game Three of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 16, 2024 in New York City.

By Alexander Rosquez

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has faced criticism for his performance in situations with runners on base during the MLB playoffs. However, his recent home run in Game 3 of the NLCS against the New York Mets has proven otherwise, and his teammate, Mookie Betts, also weighed in on Ohtani’s situation.

Ohtani’s home run in Game 3 was a clear example of his power and skill. With that home run, Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to have 17 hits in 20 at-bats with runners in scoring position.

Ohtani’s teammate, Mookie Betts, has come to the Japanese player’s defense, highlighting his exceptional ability and contribution to the team. Betts, according to MLB.com, has pointed out that expectations of Ohtani are extremely high, and that it is unfair to judge him so strictly.

Advertisement

“I have no idea why people are talking about Shohei. He’s the best player on the field every day,” Betts said. “Oh, he hasn’t got a hit with nobody on. Who cares? It’s Shohei Ohtani. Everybody knows who he is every time he steps in the box. Everybody is expecting something to happen.”

Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after striking out against the New York Mets in the first inning during Game Two of the Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after striking out against the New York Mets in the first inning during Game Two of the Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Ohtani’s NLCS power with the Dodgers

The Dodgers hope Ohtani’s home run will boost his confidence and performance, even though he has struggled in some situations. The team is confident Shohei Ohtani can get back on track and contribute significantly to the Dodgers’ success in the rest of the postseason.

MLB News: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts makes key decision on Shohei Ohtani&#039;s role in NLDS vs. Mets

see also

MLB News: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts makes key decision on Shohei Ohtani's role in NLDS vs. Mets

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan makes something clear about Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes' level
NFL

NFL News: 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan makes something clear about Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes' level

MLB News: Mets manager Carlos Mendoza delivers key message after NLCS Game 3 defeat vs. Dodgers
MLB

MLB News: Mets manager Carlos Mendoza delivers key message after NLCS Game 3 defeat vs. Dodgers

Christian Pulisic returns to AC Milan ready to continue his record-breaking stats
Soccer

Christian Pulisic returns to AC Milan ready to continue his record-breaking stats

MLB NLCS: New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor comments on lack of offense in Game 3 against LA Dodgers
MLB

MLB NLCS: New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor comments on lack of offense in Game 3 against LA Dodgers

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo