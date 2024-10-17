MLB News: Dodgers' Mookie Betts breaks silence on Shohei Ohtani's performance in the NLCS playoffs

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani’s teammate, Mookie Betts, weighs in on the criticism surrounding Ohtani’s performance in the NLCS during the MLB playoffs.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has faced criticism for his performance in situations with runners on base during the MLB playoffs. However, his recent home run in Game 3 of the NLCS against the New York Mets has proven otherwise, and his teammate, Mookie Betts, also weighed in on Ohtani’s situation.

Ohtani’s home run in Game 3 was a clear example of his power and skill. With that home run, Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to have 17 hits in 20 at-bats with runners in scoring position.

Ohtani’s teammate, Mookie Betts, has come to the Japanese player’s defense, highlighting his exceptional ability and contribution to the team. Betts, according to MLB.com, has pointed out that expectations of Ohtani are extremely high, and that it is unfair to judge him so strictly.

“I have no idea why people are talking about Shohei. He’s the best player on the field every day,” Betts said. “Oh, he hasn’t got a hit with nobody on. Who cares? It’s Shohei Ohtani. Everybody knows who he is every time he steps in the box. Everybody is expecting something to happen.”

Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after striking out against the New York Mets in the first inning during Game Two of the Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Ohtani’s NLCS power with the Dodgers

The Dodgers hope Ohtani’s home run will boost his confidence and performance, even though he has struggled in some situations. The team is confident Shohei Ohtani can get back on track and contribute significantly to the Dodgers’ success in the rest of the postseason.

