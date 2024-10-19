MLB News: Giancarlo Stanton sends strong message to Yankees teammates about the World Series

The New York Yankees are on the verge of reaching the World Series, but Giancarlo Stanton made sure his teammates understand one thing before they get to that crucial stage of the MLB postseason.

Giancarlo Stanton has been a key player in the New York Yankees’ impressive run through the 2024 MLB postseason. As of this writing, the Yankees are just one win away from reaching the World Series, but Stanton had a clear message for his teammates about their progress.

After the Yankees‘ 8-6 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 at Progressive Field, Stanton was asked how it felt to be so close to the World Series.

“It feels like nothing until we get it done. As far as I’m concerned, we haven’t done anything yet,” Stanton said, emphasizing that neither he nor his teammates can celebrate until they actually secure a spot in the World Series.

Stanton played a pivotal role in Game 4, sparking the Yankees’ momentum with a home run in the top of the 6th inning. Teammates Juan Soto and Aaron Judge also capitalized, scoring runs that pushed the Yankees to a 6-2 lead over the Guardians.

Stanton’s Performance vs. Guardians in the ALCS

Against the Cleveland Guardians, Stanton has hit three home runs in the ALCS, including back-to-back homers in Games 3 and 4. Game 4 also marked the first time Stanton contributed three RBIs in a single game against the Guardians, a personal best in the series.

However, Game 4 was also the first time in the ALCS that Stanton struck out twice in a game, something he had yet to experience against Cleveland. So far in the postseason, Stanton has hit four home runs (ESPN stats), three of which have come in four ALCS games against the Guardians.