MLB News: Giancarlo Stanton sends strong message to Yankees teammates about the World Series

The New York Yankees are on the verge of reaching the World Series, but Giancarlo Stanton made sure his teammates understand one thing before they get to that crucial stage of the MLB postseason.

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees reacts after a strikeout in the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 18, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
By Richard Tovar

Giancarlo Stanton has been a key player in the New York Yankees’ impressive run through the 2024 MLB postseason. As of this writing, the Yankees are just one win away from reaching the World Series, but Stanton had a clear message for his teammates about their progress.

After the Yankees‘ 8-6 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 at Progressive Field, Stanton was asked how it felt to be so close to the World Series.

“It feels like nothing until we get it done. As far as I’m concerned, we haven’t done anything yet,” Stanton said, emphasizing that neither he nor his teammates can celebrate until they actually secure a spot in the World Series.

Stanton played a pivotal role in Game 4, sparking the Yankees’ momentum with a home run in the top of the 6th inning. Teammates Juan Soto and Aaron Judge also capitalized, scoring runs that pushed the Yankees to a 6-2 lead over the Guardians.

Stanton’s Performance vs. Guardians in the ALCS

Against the Cleveland Guardians, Stanton has hit three home runs in the ALCS, including back-to-back homers in Games 3 and 4. Game 4 also marked the first time Stanton contributed three RBIs in a single game against the Guardians, a personal best in the series.

MLB News: Mets' Pete Alonso sends strong message to Dodgers ahead of NLCS Game 6

However, Game 4 was also the first time in the ALCS that Stanton struck out twice in a game, something he had yet to experience against Cleveland. So far in the postseason, Stanton has hit four home runs (ESPN stats), three of which have come in four ALCS games against the Guardians.

Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

