MLB News: Anthony Rizzo makes something clear to Dodgers about World Series Game 3

Anthony Rizzo couldn’t score or collect a hit during Game 2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, marking another unproductive game for him. Despite the loss, the New York Yankees first baseman didn’t hold back and clarified something about what could happen in Game 3 in the Bronx.
According to Rizzo’s latest comments following the 4-2 loss in the second game in L.A., he said the Yankees only need to win Game 3 to shift all the pressure onto the Los Angeles Dodgers and, in turn, extend the series.
“The biggest thing is if we win that game Monday, the pressure goes to the other side and you make this a series.” In addition to what his team needs to do for Game 3, Rizzo expressed full confidence in his teammates, saying, “I have full confidence in us. We’ve just got to win on Monday.”
Despite Rizzo’s faith, he has yet to be a key player for the Yankees in this World Series, managing just one hit in Game 1, with three strikeouts in five at-bats so far.
Rizzo Comments on Aaron Judge’s Situation
It’s not only critics and analysts who have noticed Aaron Judge’s struggles at the plate; teammates like Anthony Rizzo are aware, too. Rizzo addressed the issue, saying that these moments serve to define Judge even more, showing he remains his steady self.
Anthony Rizzo on Aaron Judge: "These times right now define him even more because he comes in every day and is still the same as he's ever been." #YANKSonYES
Does Rizzo Have World Series Experience?
Beyond the two recent games against the Dodgers, Rizzo brings prior World Series experience, having played in all seven games that led the Chicago Cubs to a 4-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians in 2016.