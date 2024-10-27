Trending topics:
MLB News: Anthony Rizzo makes something clear to Dodgers about World Series Game 3

First baseman Anthony Rizzo had a message for the Los Angeles Dodgers about what might happen in Game 3 of the World Series, as the New York Yankees are prepared to do whatever it takes to win.

Anthony Rizzo #48 of the New York Yankees is introduced before Game One of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
© Getty ImagesAnthony Rizzo #48 of the New York Yankees is introduced before Game One of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

By Richard Tovar

Anthony Rizzo couldn’t score or collect a hit during Game 2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, marking another unproductive game for him. Despite the loss, the New York Yankees first baseman didn’t hold back and clarified something about what could happen in Game 3 in the Bronx.

According to Rizzo’s latest comments following the 4-2 loss in the second game in L.A., he said the Yankees only need to win Game 3 to shift all the pressure onto the Los Angeles Dodgers and, in turn, extend the series.

“The biggest thing is if we win that game Monday, the pressure goes to the other side and you make this a series.” In addition to what his team needs to do for Game 3, Rizzo expressed full confidence in his teammates, saying, “I have full confidence in us. We’ve just got to win on Monday.”

Despite Rizzo’s faith, he has yet to be a key player for the Yankees in this World Series, managing just one hit in Game 1, with three strikeouts in five at-bats so far.

Rizzo Comments on Aaron Judge’s Situation

It’s not only critics and analysts who have noticed Aaron Judge’s struggles at the plate; teammates like Anthony Rizzo are aware, too. Rizzo addressed the issue, saying that these moments serve to define Judge even more, showing he remains his steady self.

Does Rizzo Have World Series Experience?

Beyond the two recent games against the Dodgers, Rizzo brings prior World Series experience, having played in all seven games that led the Chicago Cubs to a 4-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians in 2016.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

