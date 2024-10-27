MLB News: Juan Soto reveals Yankees’ secret weapon for World Series home games against Dodgers

Juan Soto returns home empty-handed, but he and the New York Yankees have a special weapon ready for hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers—a factor they hope will help them win.

Juan Soto battled alongside the New York Yankees in L.A., trying to win a game, but they’re heading home with a 0-2 deficit. Despite two losses to the Dodgers, Soto revealed that his team has a “secret weapon” ready for their home games in the Bronx.

According to Soto’s latest comments after the 4-2 loss in Game 2, the Yankees’ secret weapon for the next three home games will be their fans. With between 40,000 and 50,000 fans filling Yankee Stadium, he believes they’ll be a decisive factor against the Dodgers.

“It’s not easy to play in front of 40,000 fans against you. It’s not only the team, you’ve got to go against those 45, 50,000 people that are against you,” Soto remarked. Notably, during the ALCS, over 47,000 fans attended each of the first two home games against the Guardians.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Soto played an important role in Game 2, hitting a solo home run for the first run of the game and scoring in the top of the 9th inning thanks to a single by Carlos Stanton. Unfortunately, his teammates couldn’t do more to secure the win.

Advertisement

What is Yankee Stadium’s Capacity?

Yankee Stadium, built in 2009, has a capacity of 50,287 seats, although the former Yankees stadium held 6,599 more. In addition to fan seating, the stadium also includes 56 luxury suites.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Aaron Boone sends warning to Yankees players as they enter WS Game 3 with 0-2 deficit

How Many Fans Attended the First Two Games of the 2024 World Series?

According to official attendance figures, the first two games at Dodger Stadium had a total attendance of 105,119 fans, with Game 2 reaching a peak of 52,725 fans.