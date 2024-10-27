MLB News: Aaron Boone sends warning to Yankees players as they enter WS Game 3 with 0-2 deficit

Aaron Boone needed to clarify a few things about Game 3, delivering a warning of sorts to his players on how the rest of the World Series will unfold given their current deficit.

Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees are heading into Game 3 of the World Series with a 0-2 deficit against the Dodgers. Despite holding the lead in Game 2, they couldn’t secure a win in Los Angeles, prompting Boone to issue a sort of warning to his players as they approach the next three games.

In his recent comments, Boone stated that no one ever said the World Series would be easy; rather, it’s a long series, and now the Yankees need to make it as long as possible. Notably, three consecutive games will be played in the Bronx.

“No one says it’s gonna be easy. It’s a long series, and we need to make it a long series now. We won’t flinch. We just got to keep at it,” the Yankees manager affirmed regarding his team’s ‘strategy’ for the coming games to overcome the 0-2 deficit.

The Yankees lost the first game against the Dodgers 6-3, coming within a few strikes of victory, but were then overpowered in Game 2 by the Dodgers’ pitching, led by Yamamoto.

When Was the Last Time the Yankees Beat the Dodgers at Home?

During the regular season, the Yankees played just one series against the Dodgers (June), dropping the first two games before winning the last. In that series, Aaron Judge hit two home runs in a game that ended 11-3 in favor of the Dodgers.

When is Game 3 Against the Dodgers?

According to the World Series schedule, the Dodgers and Yankees will play Game 3 on Monday, October 28, at Yankee Stadium, marking the first of three games there. Should the Yankees win two or three of those, they’ll need to return to L.A. to try to clinch the World Series.