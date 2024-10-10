MLB News: Dodgers HC Dave Roberts reveals the key to win Game 5 against the Padres

Trending topics:
The Los Angeles Dodgers head coach Dave Roberts shared his reaction following the team's crucial Game 4 victory over the San Diego Padres in the MLB Postseason Series.

Manager Dave Roberts after Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is thrown out at home plate in the fourth inning during Game Four of the Division Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on October 09, 2024 in San Diego, California.
© Harry How/Getty ImagesManager Dave Roberts after Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is thrown out at home plate in the fourth inning during Game Four of the Division Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on October 09, 2024 in San Diego, California.

By Santiago Tovar

After an 8-run loss in Game 3, the Los Angeles Dodgers responded with an identical scoreline in Game 4, this time turning the tables on the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers showcased their determination in the quest for the MLB National League Championship Series against the New York Mets, with head coach Dave Roberts fine-tuning his strategy for the decisive Game 5.

This MLB Postseason Series has lived up to the hype, with both the Dodgers and Padres delivering some of the highest-level baseball of the postseason. The series is set for a dramatic conclusion on Friday.

Ahead of Game 5, Roberts spoke to USA Today about what it takes to win in Dodger Stadium: “When you get into the postseason, it’s a street fight. It’s about people, players, and your desire has got to be more than your opponent.”

Roberts also reflected on the contrast between the regular season and the intensity of the postseason: “I think that when you go through a regular season, a lot of things are sort of calculated and there are a lot of variables because you’re playing for the longer view.”

Dave Roberts grateful

Manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks across the field in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres during Game Three of the Division Series at Petco Park on October 08, 2024 in San Diego, California.

The Dodgers rally after Game 3 defeat

In Game 3, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado were the difference-makers for the Padres, handing the Dodgers a tough loss at Dodger Stadium. However, the Dodgers bounced back in Game 4, with stellar performances from Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts.

Roberts is well aware of how crucial these players’ contributions will be in the final game of the series: “For me to see our guys go through what they’ve been through, and respond the way they have, really makes me excited about Game 5.”

Despite the confidence, Roberts acknowledged the challenge ahead: “We knew this wasn’t going to be easy. Nothing’s easy. So you just got to take whatever cards you’re dealt and play them. And that’s what we’ve been doing.”

Friday’s Game 5 will determine which team advances to face the Mets in the next round, continuing their quest for the World Series.

