MLB News: Historic auction of Shohei Ohtani’s 50/50 home run ball faces unexpected legal twist

The auction of Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani's historic 50/50 home run ball is at the center of a legal dispute.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after striking out in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres during Game Two of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
© Photo by Harry How/Getty ImagesShohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after striking out in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres during Game Two of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

By Alexander Rosquez

The auction of Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani‘s historic 50/50 home run ball will continue despite the legal dispute over its ownership. An agreement has been reached that allows Goldin Auctions to proceed with receiving bids for the ball while legal litigation continues.

The agreement stipulates that the money raised by the auction will be deposited into an escrow account until the ownership dispute is resolved. The auction is scheduled to close on October 22. Two lawsuits have been filed, with Max Matus and Joseph Davidov claiming to be the rightful owners of the ball.

In a statement, Goldin Auctions confirmed that all parties involved in the litigation have agreed to allow the auction to proceed as planned. The winner of the auction will receive the ball with a clear title, regardless of the outcome of the litigation, “without any interference by the pending litigation.”

All parties want the 50/50 ball to be auctioned by Goldin, and have agreed to convey any and all of their ownership interests in the 50/50 ball to the winner of the auction, giving the winner full assurance that they will receive free and clear title to the 50/50 ball,” Goldin Auctions stated.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after a swing in the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres during Game Two of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after a swing in the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres during Game Two of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

How much is Shohei Ohtani’s 50/50 home run ball worth?

It has been revealed that Shohei Ohtani‘s 50/50 home run ball could reach a value of $1.83 million, potentially ranking it as the second-most expensive baseball ever auctioned. This figure may even surpass the $1.5 million sale price of Aaron Judge‘s 62nd home run ball.

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

