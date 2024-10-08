MLB News: Historic auction of Shohei Ohtani’s 50/50 home run ball faces unexpected legal twist

The auction of Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani‘s historic 50/50 home run ball will continue despite the legal dispute over its ownership. An agreement has been reached that allows Goldin Auctions to proceed with receiving bids for the ball while legal litigation continues.

The agreement stipulates that the money raised by the auction will be deposited into an escrow account until the ownership dispute is resolved. The auction is scheduled to close on October 22. Two lawsuits have been filed, with Max Matus and Joseph Davidov claiming to be the rightful owners of the ball.

In a statement, Goldin Auctions confirmed that all parties involved in the litigation have agreed to allow the auction to proceed as planned. The winner of the auction will receive the ball with a clear title, regardless of the outcome of the litigation, “without any interference by the pending litigation.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“All parties want the 50/50 ball to be auctioned by Goldin, and have agreed to convey any and all of their ownership interests in the 50/50 ball to the winner of the auction, giving the winner full assurance that they will receive free and clear title to the 50/50 ball,” Goldin Auctions stated.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after a swing in the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres during Game Two of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Advertisement

How much is Shohei Ohtani’s 50/50 home run ball worth?

It has been revealed that Shohei Ohtani‘s 50/50 home run ball could reach a value of $1.83 million, potentially ranking it as the second-most expensive baseball ever auctioned. This figure may even surpass the $1.5 million sale price of Aaron Judge‘s 62nd home run ball.

Advertisement