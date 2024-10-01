Trending topics:
MLB News: Dodgers' Manager Dave Roberts sends optimistic message on Shohei Ohtani teammates' playoff return

The teammates of Shohei Ohtani, the star of the Los Angeles Dodgers, face a dilemma before the MLB playoffs, and manager Dave Roberts has sent a clear message.

Manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on before Game Three of the Division Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
By Alexander Rosquez

The Los Angeles Dodgers face uncertainty in their infield ahead of the start of the NL Division Series. The team is also closely monitoring the health of Shohei Ohtani’s teammates, as their potential return could play a crucial role in the upcoming playoffs. Their participation in the first game remains in doubt.

Freddie Freeman and Miguel Rojas have been crucial to the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ lineup this season, contributing both offensively and defensively. Their absence would be a significant blow to the team.

Max Muncy could be an option to replace Freeman at first base. Although Muncy has primarily played third base this season, manager Dave Roberts has indicated that he will prepare Muncy to play first base if needed. In that scenario, Enrique Hernández could take over at third base.

Manager Dave Roberts has expressed confidence that both players will be ready for the start of the postseason. However, he also has a contingency plan in place if they are not. “I don’t see any reason both those guys don’t get in the lineup,” Roberts said, according to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. “I expect this is a more short-term thing,” he added.

The Dodgers’ injury challenge

Both Freeman and Rojas are recovering from injuries that could impact their playoff availability. Freeman is dealing with an ankle injury, while Rojas is managing an adductor strain. Both players are working hard to be ready for the start of the Division Series.

As for the shortstop position, Tommy Edman would be a viable option. Edman has played shortstop 18 times this season and has shown his capability at that position.

Alexander Rosquez

