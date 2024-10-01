Trending topics:
MLB News: David Ortiz hints at surprise fate for top New York team despite big investment

Former Boston Red Sox MLB player David Ortiz is pessimistic and predicts that one of the New York teams will fall short in the playoffs despite their investment.

David Ortiz speaks onstage at the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 at Jacob Javits Center on August 16, 2024 in New York City.
© Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for FanaticsDavid Ortiz speaks onstage at the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 at Jacob Javits Center on August 16, 2024 in New York City.

By Alexander Rosquez

Former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz has shared his thoughts on the chances of a strong New York team in the MLB playoffs. Despite their recent ranking, Ortiz doesn’t see the team as a serious contender to advance past the first round.

Ortiz points out that the New York Mets have made significant investments to strengthen their roster, but they have not achieved the expected results in recent seasons. Despite having stars like Francisco Lindor and a strong bullpen, the Mets have struggled to make deep postseason runs.

In this context, the playoff matchup between the Mets and the San Diego Padres in the MLB wild card round will be an exciting duel that could determine the fate of both teams in their pursuit of the World Series title.

“I know the Mets, they’ve been investing a lot of money trying to win but it seems like once they get to that point they fall apart, you know what I’m saying,” he said in an interview on the Dan Patrick Show.

Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets celebrates his solo home run in the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins during game two of a double header at Citi Field on September 27, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. This is Lindor’s 30th home run of the season. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets celebrates his solo home run in the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins during game two of a double header at Citi Field on September 27, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. This is Lindor's 30th home run of the season. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Will Francisco Lindor help his team succeed in the MLB Playoffs?

Despite the criticism and his recent back injury, Francisco Lindorhas been a key player in the Mets’ success this season. His exceptional performance has been instrumental in the team’s qualification for the playoffs. With 32 home runs, 29 stolen bases, and a .839 OPS, Lindor has proven to be one of the best players in MLB.

MLB Rumors: Juan Soto’s future with Yankees takes a turn after high-stakes meeting with Steinbrenner

Can the Mets surprise everyone in the MLB playoffs?

Despite Ortiz’s predictions, the Mets have a chance to show they can defy expectations and advance in the postseason. With a talented team led by players like Lindor, the Mets can cause an upset. Only time will tell if Ortiz will be wrong or if the Mets will finally be able to overcome the difficulties and reach the top of baseball.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

