The Boston Red Sox have made a bold move by signing talented MLB pitcher Walker Buehler to a one-year, $21 million contract. The two-time World Series champion arrives in Boston after a challenging season marked by injuries and Tommy John surgery, aiming to recapture the dominance that defined his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Buehler, who missed the entire 2023 season, displayed flashes of his brilliance during the playoffs, sparking optimism among Red Sox fans. The contract, which includes performance-based incentives and a mutual option for 2026, allows the team to mitigate financial risk while giving Buehler an opportunity to prove himself in the 2025 season.

This signing is part of an aggressive strategy by the Red Sox to bolster their pitching rotation and reignite their World Series aspirations. Alongside Buehler, Boston has added promising young talent like Garrett Crochet and seasoned arms such as Aroldis Chapman, Patrick Sandoval, and Justin Wilson. The objective is clear: rebuild a competitive roster capable of returning to the postseason. With his proven talent and championship pedigree, Buehler is expected to play a pivotal role in this endeavor.

What Number Will Buehler Wear with the Red Sox?

Buehler previously wore No. 21, but in Boston, the iconic number is considered sacred, symbolizing the legacy of Roger Clemens—one of the franchise’s most legendary pitchers. Clemens, a three-time Cy Young Award winner during his tenure with the Red Sox, left an indelible mark on Fenway Park, making No. 21 synonymous with excellence and respect.

Acknowledging this legacy, Buehler has chosen to wear No. 0, as he announced on his “X” account (formerly Twitter). This unconventional choice has generated significant buzz among fans, symbolizing a fresh chapter in his career and honoring the tradition associated with Clemens.

Clemens’ Legacy and Buehler’s Future

By selecting No. 0, Buehler signals a new beginning while paying homage to Roger Clemens’ contributions to Red Sox history. Although No. 21 has never been officially retired, it remains a revered emblem of a golden era at Fenway Park.

Now, Buehler has the opportunity to carve his own legacy in Boston. With his skill, experience, and the Red Sox’s renewed ambition, all eyes will be on him to see if he can return to peak form and guide the team back to MLB glory.