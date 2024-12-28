Shohei Ohtani, the Japanese phenomenon who has revolutionized Major League Baseball with his ability to pitch and hit, has not only left an indelible mark on the diamond but also in the financial realm of the sport.

At the end of 2023, he signed the most lucrative deal in professional baseball history, and his net worth has soared to millionaire status, with a figure that has grown exponentially following his move to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With his unique combination of talent and charisma, he not only redefines what it means to be a baseball superstar but also sets new standards for value and wealth in professional sports. Here, check out his fortune…

What is Shohei Ohtani’s net worth?

Shohei Ohtani, known for his exceptional performance as both a pitcher and a hitter, has achieved remarkable financial success in his Major League Baseball career. He currently holds a net worth of $85.3 million, as Sportskeeda reported.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers acknowledges fans during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 24, 2024. (Source: Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

In December 2023, he signed an unprecedented contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers worth $700 million over 10 years, the most lucrative deal in professional baseball history, according to MLB’s website.

The structure of his contract is equally notable: out of the $700 million, $680 million is deferred to be paid over the next decade, allowing the team to maintain short-term financial flexibility.

Beyond the astronomical figures, Ohtani’s presence on the Dodgers has had a significant economic impact on the franchise, boosting ticket sales, merchandise, and attracting a global audience, particularly from Japan.

Shohei Ohtani’s endorsements

As of 2024, Shohei Ohtani’s annual earnings from endorsement deals approach $100 million, a significant increase from the estimated $40 million reported in 2023, according to Bleacher Report and Marca.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after hitting a double against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of the game at loanDepot park on September 19, 2024. (Source: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

He spans both Japanese and American markets, reflecting his global appeal. In Japan, he collaborates with brands such as Seiko Watch, Kosé, DIP and Nishikawa. In the US, his endorsements include New Balance, Fanatics, Topps and Panini.

Notably, his endorsement income far surpasses that of his MLB peers. In 2024, he was projected to earn $65 million from endorsement deals, significantly outpacing Bryce Harper and Aaron Judge.

This impressive endorsement income has enabled Ohtani to agree to a deferred contract with the Dodgers, providing the team with short-term financial flexibility while he continues to generate substantial revenue off the field.

His endorsement portfolio not only highlights his exceptional talent and global appeal but also underscores his significant impact on the commercial landscape of professional sports. Undoubtedly, he is a true superstar.