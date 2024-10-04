MLB News: Francisco Lindor delivers surprising message after Mets' Wild Card victory

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor explodes with joy after the epic victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in the MLB Wild Card Series.

Francisco Lindor was the protagonist of the New York Mets‘ thrilling victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series. With his excellent performance, Lindor contributed significantly to the Mets’ advancement to the National League Division Series.

The Mets will now face their division rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies, in what promises to be an intense and competitive National League Division Series between two teams with championship aspirations.

After the game, Francisco Lindor shared his joy and excitement in an interview with ESPN. While answering a question, he was distracted by his teammates gathering for a team photo. Without hesitation, Lindor interrupted the interview to join the celebration.

“If you see over there,” Lindor said, motioning to his teammates, “I am about to take a team picture. I gotta go. I love you guys. Mets Nation, we did it. I love you guys.”

Francisco Lindor #12, Pete Alonso #20, and David Peterson #23 of the New York Mets celebrate after beating the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 during Game Three of the Wild Card Series at American Family Field on October 03, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Mets secure historic victory to advance in the Playoffs

The Mets’ win over the Brewers was an exciting moment for the team’s fans. The game was filled with tension and drama, with both teams fighting to advance to the next round.

“I think, you know, we just saw one of the greatest games in Mets history,” David Stearns, the Mets’ president of baseball operations, told SNY. “It’s a franchise that’s had notable, late-inning, late-game comebacks in the playoffs. To be a part of this with this group is really special.”