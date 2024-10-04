Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Warriors star Stephen Curry reveals the true reasons behind his contract renewal

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry commits to the team and reveals the reasons behind his decision.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors poses for the media during the Warriors Media Day at Chase Center on September 30, 2024 in San Francisco, California.
© Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors poses for the media during the Warriors Media Day at Chase Center on September 30, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

By Alexander Rosquez

Stephen Curry has revealed the reasons behind his decision to renew his contract with the Golden State Warriors. The star player aims to eliminate any distractions and focus on winning a championship with the team.

Curry has been a cornerstone of the Warriors over the past decade, contributing to their success and establishing himself as one of the best players in the NBA. His decision to renew his contract demonstrates his commitment to the franchise and his desire to remain a part of the team.

By renewing his contract, Stephen Curry looks to prevent speculation about his future from becoming a distraction during the season. His focus is on preparing to play at the highest level and contributing to the team’s success.

Advertisement

No secret it’s always been and still is a goal of mine to be a Warrior for life, to stay competitive throughout that process, and I know it’s kind of unheard of,”Curry said. “You know we’ve got a short list of guys who have been in that position. Honestly, the ability to kind of just let that be known with the decision to extend and not let that be a distraction or a talking point all year long. No matter what really happens throughout this season, next season, or the year after that, all my energy is spent on preparing myself to play at a very high level, to do my part as a member of this team to win, and everything else will reveal itself as time goes on. That’s kind of the way I want to approach it.”

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors is guarded by Keegan Murray #13 of the Sacramento Kings in the first quarter during the Play-In Tournament. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors is guarded by Keegan Murray #13 of the Sacramento Kings in the first quarter during the Play-In Tournament. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Advertisement

A long-term commitment to the Warriors

With the contract extension, Curry commits to staying with the Warriors through the 2026-27 season. This brings stability and clarity to the team and its fans. The Warriors hope Curry’s presence will continue to be a key factor in their pursuit of another championship.

NBA News: LeBron James shares thoughts on JJ Redick as Lakers\&#039; new coach

see also

NBA News: LeBron James shares thoughts on JJ Redick as Lakers" new coach

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Dak Prescott sends warning to Dallas Cowboys before blockbuster game against Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott sends warning to Dallas Cowboys before blockbuster game against Pittsburgh Steelers

NBA News: Lakers' Bronny James delivers powerful response to harsh criticism ahead of season start
NBA

NBA News: Lakers' Bronny James delivers powerful response to harsh criticism ahead of season start

NHL 2024/25 season stars: Everything you need to know
Sports

NHL 2024/25 season stars: Everything you need to know

NFL News: Derek Carr sends clear message to Saints about blockbuster trade for Davante Adams
NFL

NFL News: Derek Carr sends clear message to Saints about blockbuster trade for Davante Adams

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo