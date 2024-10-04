NBA News: Warriors star Stephen Curry reveals the true reasons behind his contract renewal

Stephen Curry has revealed the reasons behind his decision to renew his contract with the Golden State Warriors. The star player aims to eliminate any distractions and focus on winning a championship with the team.

Curry has been a cornerstone of the Warriors over the past decade, contributing to their success and establishing himself as one of the best players in the NBA. His decision to renew his contract demonstrates his commitment to the franchise and his desire to remain a part of the team.

By renewing his contract, Stephen Curry looks to prevent speculation about his future from becoming a distraction during the season. His focus is on preparing to play at the highest level and contributing to the team’s success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“No secret it’s always been and still is a goal of mine to be a Warrior for life, to stay competitive throughout that process, and I know it’s kind of unheard of,”Curry said. “You know we’ve got a short list of guys who have been in that position. Honestly, the ability to kind of just let that be known with the decision to extend and not let that be a distraction or a talking point all year long. No matter what really happens throughout this season, next season, or the year after that, all my energy is spent on preparing myself to play at a very high level, to do my part as a member of this team to win, and everything else will reveal itself as time goes on. That’s kind of the way I want to approach it.”

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors is guarded by Keegan Murray #13 of the Sacramento Kings in the first quarter during the Play-In Tournament. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Advertisement

A long-term commitment to the Warriors

With the contract extension, Curry commits to staying with the Warriors through the 2026-27 season. This brings stability and clarity to the team and its fans. The Warriors hope Curry’s presence will continue to be a key factor in their pursuit of another championship.

Advertisement