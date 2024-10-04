Derek Carr spoke about a possible reunion with Davante Adams as the New Orleans Saints might have a chance to make a big trade.

Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints had an impressive start of the season with a dominating victory over the Carolina Panthers. Then, they surprised the league crushing Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys on the road.

However, a worrying downfall has occurred after two consecutive losses for the Saints facing the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons. Now, the biggest challenge of the schedule arrives.

Carr and New Orleans will try to bounce back on Monday Night Football against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Before that long awaited matchup, there’s a huge rumor about a possible trade.

What will be Davante Adams next team?

Davante Adams is officially on the trading block after the Las Vegas Raiders admitted they’re willing to receive offers for the star wide receiver. According to many reports, the Jets and Saints are leading the race to acquire him.

Of course, that could produce a reunion between Derek Carr and Adams. Both played together in college with Fresno State and then had a brief stint in the NFL with Raiders. This was the quarterback’s take on the big scenario.

“I think all 32 quarterbacks would love to play with Davante. We would welcome that. I don’t know if I can get in trouble for saying that. I just think everyone kind of knows that. I think everyone would love to play with Tae. I would obviously welcome playing with him again if that ever worked out in our careers. It’s business stuff, we don’t even talk about it. That stuff is so beyond our control sometimes, and I’m so focused here.”

Will the Saints make a trade for Davante Adams?

The New Orleans Saints are considered to be a possible landing spot for Davante Adams and Derek Carr reminded everyone that the season they played together at Las Vegas had outstanding numbers.

“He did have 1500 yards. I think I threw him, like, 12 touchdowns. We didn’t win as many games as we thought, but it wasn’t all bad. We had fun doing it, that’s for sure. I think it was like the second-best year of his career. The narrative that it didn’t work out is correct because we didn’t win as many games. But when it comes to getting him the ball and him scoring a lot of touchdowns, I think it went pretty good.”